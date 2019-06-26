City Recreation, June 27

(Kelly Lehr) Alyssa Ybarra bats for Boulder Dam Brew Pub in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s spring and summer adult coed softball league. The season will conclude with a double-elimination tournament Sunday, June 30.

(Kelly Lehr) Nearly 60 children participated in a hockey clinic presented by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department and the Las Vegas Golden Knights Youth Hockey. The free clinic for the third- through sixth-graders was held Friday, June 14, 2019, and provided assistance in hockey skills, techniques and game strategies.

Knights help with hockey clinic

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department joined forces with the Vegas Golden Knights Youth Hockey organization to host a free clinic June 14 for third- through sixth-grade 2019 hockey league participants.

The team’s youth enrichment program came out to Boulder City and provided assistance in hockey skills, techniques and game strategies.

Matt Flynn and his crew from City National Arena provided the participants with Golden Knights towels, enthusiasm for the rising sport and fun for all, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

The clinic was attended by 58 children.

Softball league heads to tournament

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s coed adult softball league will end its spring and summer season with a double-elimination tournament Sunday, June 30, at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park, 401 Ville Drive. Play begins at 6 p.m.

T.Q. Pallets is currently in first place with a 6-5-1 record.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub and Boulder Dam Credit Union are in second and third place, respectively.

Adult softball will resume in September with coed and men’s leagues.

Wahoo’s Fish Taco sponsors the league year-round.