City Recreation, June 27

By Boulder City Review
June 26, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 

Knights help with hockey clinic

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department joined forces with the Vegas Golden Knights Youth Hockey organization to host a free clinic June 14 for third- through sixth-grade 2019 hockey league participants.

The team’s youth enrichment program came out to Boulder City and provided assistance in hockey skills, techniques and game strategies.

Matt Flynn and his crew from City National Arena provided the participants with Golden Knights towels, enthusiasm for the rising sport and fun for all, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

The clinic was attended by 58 children.

Softball league heads to tournament

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s coed adult softball league will end its spring and summer season with a double-elimination tournament Sunday, June 30, at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park, 401 Ville Drive. Play begins at 6 p.m.

T.Q. Pallets is currently in first place with a 6-5-1 record.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub and Boulder Dam Credit Union are in second and third place, respectively.

Adult softball will resume in September with coed and men’s leagues.

Wahoo’s Fish Taco sponsors the league year-round.

(International Swimming League) Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was s ...
Grothe named to international swim league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, has added another milestone to his pro swimming career. He was selected June 18 by the DC Trident for the inaugural International Swimming League season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Running a hard 90 to first base, Jeremy Spencer sprints ...
Victories boost team’s momentum
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 20 and one against Palo Verde on Saturday, June 22, the Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League rebounded nicely after a loss June 17.

Pressure pushes Eagles to deliver
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseball team picked up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 19 and Shadow Ridge on Friday, June 21, in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League, advancing to 10-2 on the season.

Boulder City High School sophomore Blaze Trumble was recently named to the Nevada all-state sec ...
Trumble earns all-state honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Brendan Thorpe of the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseba ...
Rout inspired by defeat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting their doubleheader with 4A Bonanza, the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack baseball league bounced back from a crushing game-one defeat to rout the Bengals 14-2 on June 15 in game two.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) David Wagner hits a single into the gap against Las Veg ...
Coach: Summer best time for young players to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Focusing solely on player development this summer, Southern Nevada Eagles 14U suffered a minor setback, finishing the week with a 1-2 record.

(Deborah Wall) Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River offer unique views of Glen Cany ...
Raft trip offers glimpse at hidden wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most enchanting stretches of the Colorado River starts at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and winds about 15 miles downstream to Lees Ferry. It’s extremely difficult to access by land, so the most enjoyable and easiest way to see this hidden wonderland is by taking a raft trip with a local rafting company.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Aimee Garcia, who was the Class 3A state champion ...
Eight Eagles earn all-state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting the tone for excellence athletically this spring, eight Boulder City High School athletes were named to the Nevada all-state teams in their respective sports, which highlight the top players in each sport regardless of classification.

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for ...
BCHS wins ‘Cup’ for top athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Displaying excellence in both athletics and academics, Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for the third consecutive year.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Matthew Pickens of the Southern Nevada Eagles hits a gr ...
Eagles score double-digit victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Connie Mack League cruised to a trio of double-digits victories this week, defeating Palo Verde 12-2 on Friday, June 7, and Faith Lutheran 24-2 and 11-3 on Saturday, June 8, advancing to 6-1 on the season.