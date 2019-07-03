92°F
Sports

City Recreation, July 4

By Boulder City Review
July 3, 2019 - 2:45 pm
 

Brew Pub wins coed softball tournament

Boulder Dam Brew Pub won Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s 2019 spring and summer coed softball league tournament played Sunday, June 30.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub defeated Boulder Dam Credit Union in the first game 13-11 with a walk-off home run from Tyler Bletch. The team went on to crush T.Q. Pallets 15-5 in the second game with big hits from Emilio Gomez, Stephanie Steele and Alyssa Ybarra, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub faced T.Q. Pallets again in the championship game, where hot bats from Garrett Calloway, Bletch and Amanda Rodgers created a giant lead from which T.Q. Pallets could not recover. The champs won the final game 11-2.

Summer basketball league begins

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation men’s summer basketball league began this week with six teams. Games are played in the Parks and Recreation Department’s new gymnasium at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Past and present Boulder City High School basketball players are part of several teams in the league and will be challenged by teams from Henderson and Las Vegas.

“The league is competitive and a fun way to spend the summer evenings,” Lehr said.

Games will be played through Aug. 20.

Lagan wins pistols competitions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Shooter Alexis “Lexi” Lagan of Boulder City won first place in the women’s air pistols at the 2019 USA Shooting Rifle/Pistol National Championships in Fort Benning, Georgia, on June 27, while setting a national record.

Eagles head to playoffs atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseball team picked up three victories during recent play, continuing their dominance in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack league.

Boys learn more than skills in summer league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a doubleheader with Pahrump Valley, Southern Nevada Eagles 14U coach Alex Moore said Friday’s atmosphere rivaled that of a high school postseason game, with more on the line than just a victory in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League.

Nearby ‘sights’ let you chill out
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

The Las Vegas area, including Boulder City, is literally one of the hottest cities in the nation, something we are reminded of daily this time of the year.

Grothe named to international swim league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, has added another milestone to his pro swimming career. He was selected June 18 by the DC Trident for the inaugural International Swimming League season.

Victories boost team’s momentum
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 20 and one against Palo Verde on Saturday, June 22, the Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League rebounded nicely after a loss June 17.

Pressure pushes Eagles to deliver
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseball team picked up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 19 and Shadow Ridge on Friday, June 21, in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League, advancing to 10-2 on the season.

City Recreation, June 27
By Boulder City Review

Knights help with hockey clinic

Trumble earns all-state honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

Rout inspired by defeat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting their doubleheader with 4A Bonanza, the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack baseball league bounced back from a crushing game-one defeat to rout the Bengals 14-2 on June 15 in game two.