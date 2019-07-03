City Recreation, July 4

(Kelly Lehr) Members of the Boulder Dam Brew Pub, from left, Eddie Feeney, Melissa Montera, Nicole Aldrich, Garrett Calloway, Stephanie Steele, Emilio Gomez, C.J. Ochoa, Tyler Bletch, Amanda Rodgers and Alyssa Ybarra celebrate winning first place in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s spring and summer coed softball league Sunday, June 30.

Brew Pub wins coed softball tournament

Boulder Dam Brew Pub won Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s 2019 spring and summer coed softball league tournament played Sunday, June 30.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub defeated Boulder Dam Credit Union in the first game 13-11 with a walk-off home run from Tyler Bletch. The team went on to crush T.Q. Pallets 15-5 in the second game with big hits from Emilio Gomez, Stephanie Steele and Alyssa Ybarra, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub faced T.Q. Pallets again in the championship game, where hot bats from Garrett Calloway, Bletch and Amanda Rodgers created a giant lead from which T.Q. Pallets could not recover. The champs won the final game 11-2.

Summer basketball league begins

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation men’s summer basketball league began this week with six teams. Games are played in the Parks and Recreation Department’s new gymnasium at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Past and present Boulder City High School basketball players are part of several teams in the league and will be challenged by teams from Henderson and Las Vegas.

“The league is competitive and a fun way to spend the summer evenings,” Lehr said.

Games will be played through Aug. 20.