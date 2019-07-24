100°F
City Recreation, July 25

By Boulder City Review
July 24, 2019 - 3:07 pm
 

Credit Union leads league

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s summer basketball league is underway with Boulder Dam Credit Union in the lead.

Big scoring from Ryan Emling (averaging 18 points per game) and Joey Felsenfeld (averaging 11 points per game) are keeping the Credit Union at the top of its game and in a good seeding position for the end of the season tournament, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

The six-team league seems to be evenly matched with new scoring leaders weekly, she said. Now, halfway through the regular scheduled games, there is a three-way tie for second place. Slow and Steady, Woodbury Law and B.C. Kids are all jockeying for position with Average Joes and All Kinds Services close behind.

Antione Hines (Slow and Steady) is the high scorer this season with 33 points in a game. He is followed by Justice Augustine (All Kinds Services) with 27 points, Bailey Gossard (Average Joe’s) and Mike Trenski (Slow and Steady) with 26 points each, and Nate Hafen (Woodbury Law) with 25 points.

Games are played Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 6. The regular season will be followed by a double-elimination tournament, which runs through Aug. 20. Games begin at 7 p.m. and are played until 10 p.m. at the department’s new gymnasium, 900 Arizona St.

League standings: Boulder Dam Credit Union 4-1; Slow and Steady 3-2; Woodbury Law 3-2; B.C. Kids 3-2; Average Joe’s 2-3; All Kinds Services 0-5.

Fall volleyball, softball games set

The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for women’s volleyball and coed and men’s softball leagues. They will begin in September. New teams are welcome and should have a representative attend the manager meeting scheduled in late August. For more information, call Kelly Lehr, the Parks and Recreation Department’s sports coordinator, at 702-293-9254.

(DCI Photography) Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars won the state championship Sunday ...
All-Stars win Little League state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding redemption after last year’s heartbreaking loss, Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars claimed the Nevada championship on Sunday, July 21, defeating Mountain Ridge from District 4, 8-7.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, is competing in the 2019 FINA World C ...
Grothe vies against world’s best swimmers
By Boulder City Review

Competing in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished eighth in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, July 21.

Challenger Sports, formerly known as the British Soccer Camp, returns to Boulder City on Aug. 5 ...
Camp blends international soccer styles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to help further the development of Boulder City’s future soccer stars, Challenger Sports will make its way back to town Aug. 5-9 for its 10th annual instructional camp at Pratte Soccer Fields at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

 
Eagles’ athletics program tackles weighty issue
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School unveiled its new weight room this summer, a facility that rivals those of other high schools in the area.

Boulder City High School is taking 50 football players from all levels of competition, includin ...
Football players head to skills camp in Idaho
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to improve upon last season’s record, Boulder City High School’s football team will attend a summer skills camp for the first time in five years in Emmett, Idaho.

(Deborah Wall) El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-high granite monolith in Yosemite, California, that i ...
Yosemite home to iconic American sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Some of the most stunning and iconic sights in America can be found in Yosemite National Park in California. While most visitors spend days traveling to the park from around the world, Southern Nevadans can get there in less than a day’s drive.

(Katie Kilar) Members of Boulder City’s Little League team celebrate winning the District II ...
BC enters Little League state tourney as district champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Representing District II in the Little League junior state tournament, Boulder City is riding a wave of confidence into tonight’s opening matchup with High Desert from District III.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Steve Wagner, a 2016 graduate of Boulder City High Scho ...
Eagles return the favor: Alumni spend summer coaching young players
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming back to pay homage to the Boulder City High School baseball program, alums Alec Mathis, Anthony Pacifico and Steve Wagner have been churning out the next crop of future Eagles stars, helping coach the Southern Nevada Eagles 14U team in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack league.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Jeremy Spencer, seen connecting on a breaking ball agai ...
Eagles fall short in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseball team concluded its season in the Nevada Connie Mack state tournament Saturday, July 6, falling to SLAM Academy 10-8.