City Recreation, July 25

(Kelly Lehr) Zach Trone from Average Joe’s prevents Matt Forrest from Woodbury Law from driving to the basket during Boulder City Parks and Recreation’s men’s summer basketball league Thursday, July 18.

Credit Union leads league

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s summer basketball league is underway with Boulder Dam Credit Union in the lead.

Big scoring from Ryan Emling (averaging 18 points per game) and Joey Felsenfeld (averaging 11 points per game) are keeping the Credit Union at the top of its game and in a good seeding position for the end of the season tournament, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

The six-team league seems to be evenly matched with new scoring leaders weekly, she said. Now, halfway through the regular scheduled games, there is a three-way tie for second place. Slow and Steady, Woodbury Law and B.C. Kids are all jockeying for position with Average Joes and All Kinds Services close behind.

Antione Hines (Slow and Steady) is the high scorer this season with 33 points in a game. He is followed by Justice Augustine (All Kinds Services) with 27 points, Bailey Gossard (Average Joe’s) and Mike Trenski (Slow and Steady) with 26 points each, and Nate Hafen (Woodbury Law) with 25 points.

Games are played Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 6. The regular season will be followed by a double-elimination tournament, which runs through Aug. 20. Games begin at 7 p.m. and are played until 10 p.m. at the department’s new gymnasium, 900 Arizona St.

League standings: Boulder Dam Credit Union 4-1; Slow and Steady 3-2; Woodbury Law 3-2; B.C. Kids 3-2; Average Joe’s 2-3; All Kinds Services 0-5.

Fall volleyball, softball games set

The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for women’s volleyball and coed and men’s softball leagues. They will begin in September. New teams are welcome and should have a representative attend the manager meeting scheduled in late August. For more information, call Kelly Lehr, the Parks and Recreation Department’s sports coordinator, at 702-293-9254.