City Recreation, Jan. 30

By Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

Youth floor hockey season begins

Floor hockey has started at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. The 2020 kindergarten through second-grade season began Saturday, Jan. 25, with opening ceremonies led by Boy Scout Pack 30, Troop 7, and honoring this year’s sponsor: Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club.

Cyndi Anderson, president of Sunrise Rotary; Amy Carvahlo, president-elect, and other members in their recognizable red shirts were on hand for this exciting first day of league games, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department. Parks and Recreation commissioners Mike Pontius, Katie Tyler and Tom Tyler came to show their support as well.

The league has 10 teams (four kindergarten and six first- through second-grade teams). Games begin at 9 a.m. every Saturday in the old gymnasium at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. They will be played through mid-March.

The third- through sixth-grade hockey clinic will be held at 9 and 10 a.m. Feb. 15 in the new gymnasium. Games will begin in mid-March and be played Monday and Wednesday evenings through April.

Youth basketball play underway

Boulder City Park and Recreation Department’s youth basketball league is in action throughout the week.

Third- and fourth-grade boys are beginning their second round of games in league play. They play at 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the new gymnasium at the Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

The league for fifth- through seventh-grade boys plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the old gymnasium. Boys basketball is sponsored by Gibson Orthodontics and has eight teams playing through February, Lehr said. The Mandos and Flint Tropics are currently undefeated in their divisions.

The third- through seventh-grade girls league plays at 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the new gymnasium. It is sponsored by Hoover Dam Lodge.

The fifth- through seventh-grade boys and third- through seventh-grade girls teams will showcase their talent during halftimes at the Boulder City High School basketball varsity team’s Feb. 11 games inside the gym at the high school, 1101 Fifth St.

Teams tied for men’s league lead

Men’s adult basketball is in the middle of league play. Games are played at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Recreation Center’s new gymnasium. The hometown team sponsored by Boulder Dam Credit Union and the reigning champions, Slow and Steady, are tied for first place, Lehr said.

Nate McBride (22 points) from Flight S2S, Devonte White (26 points) from Slow and Steady, Ryan Emling (22 points) from Boulder Dam Credit Union, Sebastian Jiminez (24 points) from The Homestead, Nate Hafen (21 points) from Woodbury Law, Andrew Lopez (28 points) from Henderson Elite, and Michael Kish from B.C. Kids were the high scorers this week.

The winter league standings are: The Credit Union 4-1; Slow and Steady 4-1; Henderson Elite 4-2; Flight S2S 3-2; B.C. Kids 3-2; The Homestead 0-5; and Woodbury Law 0-5.

Games will continue through February, followed by a double-elimination tournament in early March.

(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Junior Ethan Speaker runs drills during pract ...
Scouts see Speaker’s star soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When Boulder City High School star basketball player Ethan Speaker steps onto the hardwood, all eyes are on him — eyes of his coach, opposing players and coaches, the crowd and college recruiters and evaluators.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Scooting his defender out of the way, Boulder City High ...
Eagles boost win streak to five
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won a trio of games during its recent slate of play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen fig ...
Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Making her way to the basket, Boulder City High School ...
Roundup: Girls rebound with three wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from its first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team routed three opponents during its most recent slate of games.

(Deborah Wall) Visitors should allow at least an hour to stroll around the grounds and building ...
Cowboy culture central to Wickenburg
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mild winters, interesting history and striking scenery make Wickenburg, Arizona, an outstanding choice for a winter getaway. Located in high Sonoran Desert about 3½ hours south of Las Vegas, the town is surrounded by rolling hills full of picturesque Sonoran vegetation such as saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus.

(Boulder BMX) Boulder BMX, which operates the track at Veterans' Memorial Park, will host a sta ...
BMX track to host state event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City BMX track will host a Nevada state qualifier race Saturday, Feb. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Jacob Sanford, ...
Eagles back atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 61-48 on Jan. 16.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Makena Arb ...
Girls rely on strong offense
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team remains one of the top programs in the 3A classification, even after splitting a pair of games recently.

(Bryan Moore) Curtis Brown, a senior at Boulder City High School, went 5-0 in the 138-pound div ...
Roundup: Wrestlers undefeated at Desert Oasis Duals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting their skills to the test against top competition, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team went unbeaten at the 4A laden Desert Oasis Duals on Jan. 18.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, seen in June 2019, won a pair of race ...
Grothe wins two races at pro series event
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, won a pair of races at the 2020 Tyr Pro Swim Series held Jan. 16-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.