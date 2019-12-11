56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

City Recreation, Dec. 12

By Boulder City Review
December 11, 2019 - 2:59 pm
 

Brew Pub team wins coed softball tournament

The Boulder Dam Brew Pub coed softball team went undefeated Sunday, Dec. 8, at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s season-ending, double-elimination tournament at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub defeated T.Q. Pallets and Boulder Dam Credit Union early in the tournament to secure a place in the championship game. They faced T.Q. Pallets again, which came up from the loser’s bracket, and defeated them 9-5, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

The spring adult softball league will begin in April. Interested teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Speaker, seen in ...
Eagles open season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won its league opener against SLAM Academy 73-67 on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Emily Rinella, seen on Dec. 3, led the Lady Eagl ...
Lady Eagles shut out opponents
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football team is off to a hot start, behind a dynamic offensive attack and stout defense.

Roundup: Tourney helps girls build for future
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After finishing 2-1 in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic, Boulder City High School girls basketball head coach Lisa Foster said she is happy with her team’s play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Going up for a putback jumper, Boulder City High School ...
Coach sees team’s potential
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team lost to 4A teams Basic 69-58 on Monday, Dec. 2, and Green Valley 46-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, but have silver linings to fall back on.

Big win, loss offer valuable lesson
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of games against 4A opponents to start the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball team will rely on team play as it moves forward.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella rushes up ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles dominate Western on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team opened the season with a win, dominating Western 28-6 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

(Deborah Wall) Intersesting geological formations can be seen on a hike through Mosaic Canyon w ...
Natural mosaics adorn canyon
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mosaic Canyon in Death Valley National Park, California, is a great hiking choice for all ages and abilities depending on how far you venture. This is a good choice if you have children along or people in your group that can’t travel very far because in this canyon just hiking one quarter of a mile you’ll experience the beauty of the place and be able to admire the natural mosaics.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior forward Matt Morton, se ...
Expectations high for Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Expectations remain the same for Boulder City High School boys basketball team, even as its starts the season with a new roster.

(Roberty Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Ellie Howard, ...
Howard, Alexander to lead Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2014, Boulder City High School girls basketball team is looking to make a return trip.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior quarterback Makaela Per ...
Seniors to play major role in team’s performance
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to continue its streak of postseason berths, Boulder City High School flag football team is relying on a senior core this season to get the job done.