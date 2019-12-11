City Recreation, Dec. 12
Brew Pub team wins coed softball tournament
The Boulder Dam Brew Pub coed softball team went undefeated Sunday, Dec. 8, at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s season-ending, double-elimination tournament at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park.
Boulder Dam Brew Pub defeated T.Q. Pallets and Boulder Dam Credit Union early in the tournament to secure a place in the championship game. They faced T.Q. Pallets again, which came up from the loser’s bracket, and defeated them 9-5, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.
The spring adult softball league will begin in April. Interested teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.