City Recreation, Dec. 12

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Boulder Dam Brew Pub, from left, Aubrey Wrightsman, Bailey Bennett-Jordan, Emilio Gomez, Tyler Bletch, Stephanie Steele, Edward Feeney, Alyssa Ybarra, Melissa Montana, Jake Gullo and Amanda Rodgers celebrate winning Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s adult coed softball league tournament Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Brew Pub team wins coed softball tournament

The Boulder Dam Brew Pub coed softball team went undefeated Sunday, Dec. 8, at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s season-ending, double-elimination tournament at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park.

Boulder Dam Brew Pub defeated T.Q. Pallets and Boulder Dam Credit Union early in the tournament to secure a place in the championship game. They faced T.Q. Pallets again, which came up from the loser’s bracket, and defeated them 9-5, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

The spring adult softball league will begin in April. Interested teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.