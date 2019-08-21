86°F
Sports

City Recreation, Aug. 22

By Boulder City Review
August 21, 2019 - 3:27 pm
 

Slow and Steady wins league

Slow and Steady won Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s summer basketball league on Aug. 15.

The team came up from the loser’s bracket to beat Woodbury Law 48-32 and 50-44 in the double-elimination finals, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

Despite Clayton Pendleton’s average of 15 points per game and strong rebounding from Dave Randall and Brian Alder from Woodbury Law, Marcus Wilson and Kodiak Yazzie of Slow and Steady dominated the boards.

The men’s winter basketball league begins in January with the manager meeting in mid-December. Call Lehr at 702-293-9254 for more information or to register a team.

Eagles plan to continue last season’s roll
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2014, Boulder City High School’s football team is ready to keep the train rolling.

Lady Eagles optimistic about future
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is hoping to build upon its success of last season, after making the playoffs last season as the No. 4 seed in the 3A Sunrise League.

Roundup: Cross-country teams have high expectations
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming into a new season, expectations are high for Boulder City High School’s girls and boys cross-country programs.

Lady Eagles set to rule the roost
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of back-to-back 3A state championships, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team is the preseason favorite to claim their third consecutive title.

Eagles eye another state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coaches for the Boulder City High School’s boys tennis program expect it to be among the top contenders for this season’s 3A state championship after winning back-to-back titles.

Girls seek redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After finishing as the 3A state champion runner-up the past two seasons, Boulder City High School girls tennis team is definitely feeling the pressure to get the job done this season.

Apples, pie just part of Julian’s appeal
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

In the lush rolling hills and mountains, just 60 miles northeast of San Diego, is the small tourist town of Julian, California. It’s not on the way to anywhere for most folk, but if you’re even close it’s well worth visiting for a day or two.

City Recreation, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

Men’s summer basketball league nears completion

Boulder Creek goes in new direction
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hoping to appeal to a new popular trend among “golfers,” Boulder Creek Golf Club has added disc golf to its course.

BCs Little League tournament run ends
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars were knocked out of the Western Regional tournament with a 1-2 record after falling to Northern California 13-0 on Aug. 1.