City Recreation, Aug. 22

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Slow and Steady, back row, from left, Marcus Wilson, Leo Jones, Donald Wells, Aaron McMorran, Sheldon Hutchins, Mike Carboni, and front row, from left, Kodiak Yazzie, Mike Trenski Jr. (team mascot), Mike Trenski and Damien McDonald celebrate winning Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s summer basketbal league championship Thursday, Aug. 15.

Slow and Steady wins league

Slow and Steady won Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s summer basketball league on Aug. 15.

The team came up from the loser’s bracket to beat Woodbury Law 48-32 and 50-44 in the double-elimination finals, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

Despite Clayton Pendleton’s average of 15 points per game and strong rebounding from Dave Randall and Brian Alder from Woodbury Law, Marcus Wilson and Kodiak Yazzie of Slow and Steady dominated the boards.

The men’s winter basketball league begins in January with the manager meeting in mid-December. Call Lehr at 702-293-9254 for more information or to register a team.