Sports

City Recreation, Aug. 1

By Boulder City Review
July 31, 2019 - 1:46 pm
 

Free youth volleyball clinic

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free volleyball clinic for third- through fifth-grade boys and girls.

The clinics will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 6 through Sept. 21, at the recreation department, 900 Arizona St. They are scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays.

For more information or to register a child, contact Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator, at 702-293-9254 or 702-508-1297.

Teams sought for softball season

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for its fall softball league. A meeting for team managers will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

The season begins in September and continues through December. Adult men’s games will be played Thursday evenings and adult coed games will be played Sunday evenings. All games will be played at Hemenway Valley Park, 401 Ville Drive. There is a $370 league fee.

For more information, contact Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator, at 702-293-9254 or 702-508-1297.

Down but not out
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The journey became tougher for Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars at the Western Regional tournament, but they shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Practice makes perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Attending their first summer skills camp in five years, Boulder City High School gained some much needed practice reps in Emmett, Idaho.

Porter ready for national triathlon
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Porter, a junior at Boulder City High School, will compete in the 2019 USA Triathlon Junior National Championship on Saturday in West Chester, Ohio.

Sports Briefs, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

Volleyball team wins tourney

Beach area long on adventures
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Long Beach, California, is an especially good summer destination, if you like to augment beach time with other adventures. Highlights in Long Beach include touring the famous ocean liner Queen Mary, the Aquarium of the Pacific, taking a harbor cruise and walking along the boardwalk at Shoreline Village.

All-Stars win Little League state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding redemption after last year’s heartbreaking loss, Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars claimed the Nevada championship on Sunday, July 21, defeating Mountain Ridge from District 4, 8-7.

Grothe vies against world’s best swimmers
By Boulder City Review

Competing in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished eighth in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, July 21.

Camp blends international soccer styles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to help further the development of Boulder City’s future soccer stars, Challenger Sports will make its way back to town Aug. 5-9 for its 10th annual instructional camp at Pratte Soccer Fields at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.