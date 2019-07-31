City Recreation, Aug. 1

(Getty Images)

Free youth volleyball clinic

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free volleyball clinic for third- through fifth-grade boys and girls.

The clinics will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 6 through Sept. 21, at the recreation department, 900 Arizona St. They are scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays.

For more information or to register a child, contact Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator, at 702-293-9254 or 702-508-1297.

Teams sought for softball season

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for its fall softball league. A meeting for team managers will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

The season begins in September and continues through December. Adult men’s games will be played Thursday evenings and adult coed games will be played Sunday evenings. All games will be played at Hemenway Valley Park, 401 Ville Drive. There is a $370 league fee.

For more information, contact Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator, at 702-293-9254 or 702-508-1297.