City participates in World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Last week swimmers at the Boulder City Pool joined tens of thousands of other swimmers at some 600 locations in more than 20 countries for the 2023 iteration of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

The event comes at a time when competitive swimming is riding high locally. The Boulder City High School boys swim team captured first place while the girl’s team took second place among 3A schools in Nevada. Meanwhile, staff for those teams is getting ready to train someone who could be the next record-breaker like Zane Grothe or swimming twins AJ and Rose Pouch (competing at Virginia Tech).

“Boulder City is home to hundreds of backyard pools and our community sits along Lake Mead,” said Cheree Brennan, Boulder City aquatics coordinator. “Water safety is a priority for many youth and adults in our community. There are always risks in and around the water. We all need to play a part in education, safety and drowning prevention.”

Research shows that formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four. If children are near a pool, hot tub, lake or river:

• Never leave kids alone, and give them 100% of your attention. Put the cell phone away, turn off the TV and get rid of distractions.

• Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water. Do not rely on water wings.

• Make sure pools have appropriate fencing and safety equipment, as well as protection from hazards.

• Learn what to do in an emergency, including CPR.

According to the American Red Cross, water competency skills have increased significantly in the U.S. in the past eight years, jumping from 46% to 56% of people possessing key, lifesaving water competency skills in 2020.

“Swimming is a healthy, fun way to get a workout, and learning safety and techniques while young can last a lifetime,” said Roger Hall, director of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re proud to once again be a host site for this special event.”

