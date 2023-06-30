92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

City participates in World’s Largest Swim Lesson

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 29, 2023 - 9:04 pm
 
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Last week swimmers at the Boulder City Pool joined tens of thousands of other swimmers at some 600 locations in more than 20 countries for the 2023 iteration of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

The event comes at a time when competitive swimming is riding high locally. The Boulder City High School boys swim team captured first place while the girl’s team took second place among 3A schools in Nevada. Meanwhile, staff for those teams is getting ready to train someone who could be the next record-breaker like Zane Grothe or swimming twins AJ and Rose Pouch (competing at Virginia Tech).

“Boulder City is home to hundreds of backyard pools and our community sits along Lake Mead,” said Cheree Brennan, Boulder City aquatics coordinator. “Water safety is a priority for many youth and adults in our community. There are always risks in and around the water. We all need to play a part in education, safety and drowning prevention.”

Research shows that formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four. If children are near a pool, hot tub, lake or river:

• Never leave kids alone, and give them 100% of your attention. Put the cell phone away, turn off the TV and get rid of distractions.

• Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water. Do not rely on water wings.

• Make sure pools have appropriate fencing and safety equipment, as well as protection from hazards.

• Learn what to do in an emergency, including CPR.

According to the American Red Cross, water competency skills have increased significantly in the U.S. in the past eight years, jumping from 46% to 56% of people possessing key, lifesaving water competency skills in 2020.

“Swimming is a healthy, fun way to get a workout, and learning safety and techniques while young can last a lifetime,” said Roger Hall, director of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re proud to once again be a host site for this special event.”

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees
Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following standout spring seasons, Boulder City High School baseball star Dylan Spencer and softball star Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections for the All-Southern Nevada team in their respective sports.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray was one of two BCHS track members, along ...
Eagles recognized for achievements on court, track, links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City junior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team, one of six Eagles named to the team in their respective sports.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Josie McClaren, who recently graduated, was one of six BCHS swim ...
Six swimmers named to All-Southern Nevada team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honoring their highly-decorated program, six Boulder City High School swimmers were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Coach Rachelle Huxford with her coach of the year plaque ...
Huxford named coach of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City head volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford was named 3A coach of the year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-sport athlete Bruce Woodbury also excelled in the classroom ...
Woodbury honored for athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School three-sport star Bruce Woodbury was named male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Las Vegas Sun, for his outstanding efforts in both athletics and academic.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Roman Rose sets the ball during volleyball action earlier ...
Trio of Eagles make All-State first team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dominating the 3A landscape en route to their third consecutive 3A state championship, three Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A All-State first team, while a pair were named second team selections.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Brady Sorenson spikes the ball against Sunrise Mountain i ...
Volleyball team cleans up with division honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A Mountain League team.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Brady Sorenson spikes the ball agai ...
BCHS boys take home third straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In dominating fashion, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their third consecutive 3A state championship, defeating Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on May 17.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Boys capture state swim crown; girls earn second
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking the pool by storm, Boulder City High School boys swimming won the 3A state championship on May 20 at Carson Aquatic Facility.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Swim teams headed to state championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School swim teams will be headed to Carson City this weekend for the 3A state meet, after top performances at regionals.