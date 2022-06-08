103°F
Sports

Carver named MVP

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 8, 2022 - 4:05 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Paeton Carver, seen in March, was named the MVP for the 3A Desert League after helping the Lady Eagles clinch a spot in the state tournament.

After helping her softball team finish first in the 3A Desert League and clinch a state tournament berth, Boulder City High School senior Paeton Carver was named conference MVP.

“Paeton had a heck of a season and is such a hard worker,” said head coach Angelica Moorhead. “She has an amazing attitude and a great work ethic. “It’s wonderful that other coaches, besides us of course, recognize what an amazing player she is. Her hard work definitely paid off and (this) is well-deserved.”

A four-year letter winner with the Lady Eagles, Carver led the team with 29 runs batted in and five home runs, while batting .434 on the season.

She is one of 11 Lady Eagles who were recognized for their achievements.

“This group of girls were wonderful to work with this season,” Moorhead said. “Some play year-round, others are two/three sport athletes and they just really enjoy the game and loved working together.

“Most started young with some of our parents on the team and I thank them for that. It makes such a huge difference in our program. Boulder City has always had a strong tradition of teams through the years and I’m so grateful, along with all the other coaches and the rest of the village it takes to be a part of this program.”

Joining Carver on the first-team were seniors Samantha Bahde, Alyssa Bryant and Lily Hood, along with sophomore Talynn Madrid.

Bahde batted .325 with 11 RBIs, Hood batted .232 with four RBIs, and Madrid batted .362 with 17 RBIs and six doubles.

A two-way star, Bryant batted .371 with 16 RBIs, while compiling a 15-8 record on the mound.

Making the second team were junior Salah Coplin (.529 batting average, 12 RBIs), sophomores Alexis Farrar (.348 batting average, 25 RBIs) and Jordyn Wetherbee (.500 batting average, 11 RBIs) and freshmen Baylee Cook (.472 batting average, 29 RBIs) and Kylie Czubernat (.267 batting average, six RBIs).

“Our youngsters that made the league teams deserved to be there,” Moorhead said. “They work hard year-round and I’m so proud of them. (I am) looking forward to them playing the next few years.”

Making the honorable mention team was senior Jaiden Van Diest, who batted .415 with 18 RBIs.

The coaching staff of Moorhead, Paxton Fleming, Chuck Johnisee and Lena Washburn were named coach of the year.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by the other coaches in the league,” Moorhead said. “I couldn’t do it without my staff. We’re a team and we all won that together.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

