71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Camp, picnic or bird-watch at bend along river

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
October 7, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area is at the southern tip of Nevada, along the Colorado River, about 6 miles south of Laughlin. It’s a great place to visit, even for a day trip, as it’s not too far from Boulder City, about 85 miles away.

At an elevation of around 500 feet, expect temperatures to be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Las Vegas, making it a good destination all winter.

The park is a relatively new one for Nevada, established in 1996. It encompasses about 2,100 acres in the foothills of the Newberry Mountains.

While there is a 4-mile network of hiking trails here, it’s mostly the river that takes center stage. The park boasts about 2 miles of shoreline and you will find sandy beaches to swim from, a two-lane boat launching area with large parking area, and plenty of places to fish from the riverbanks.

The main beach is half-moon shaped and forms a lagoon, so swimming is easier here than elsewhere along the Colorado, with its strong current. The swift water of the Colorado River is great for speedboats and jet skis but the shallow backwaters found in the area offer a more peaceful excursion and can be explored in a kayak or canoe.

Along the shore are covered ramadas for shade, and picnic sites, many with picnic tables and grills. There is a public restroom.

Wildlife here includes plenty of waterfowl, such as geese, ducks and herons, along the shoreline. Throughout the park are other birds such as raptors, roadrunners, quail, hummingbirds and a wide variety of songbirds. Mammals found here include fox, raccoon, beaver, muskrat and bighorn sheep.

The park offers 24 camp sites that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each site has a tent pad, water, sewer, and electricity; most have pull-through RV parking. The sites do have fire pits and grills but currently all state parks are under fire restrictions, so bring your own camp stove.

The park is open to day use from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February. From March through May it remains open until 6 p.m. Day use fees are $10 per vehicle and $10 for the boat launch. Camping is $20 per night or $30 per night with utility hookups.

Its location makes Big Bend a good base camp for day trips to such attractions as the preserved mining town of Oatman, Arizona; the remains of Fort Piute, a tiny military outpost that guarded the Mojave Road in frontier times; and Laughlin, Nevada, with its casinos and restaurants.

For more information regarding the park, and to get any last-minute updates before you set out, contact 702-298-1859 or www.parks.nv.gov.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Members of the Southern Nevada Eagles 18u baseball team are eager to resume playing on their ho ...
Play ball; sports set to return
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Youth sports are back in Nevada for the first time since last March, thanks to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Oct. 2 that he would be easing restrictions on local recreational sports.

(Bri Osman) Izec Easter, left, and Corey Williams of the Boulder City Bass Club celebrate their ...
Easter, Williams win title at state bass championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Izec Easter and Corey Williams, members of the Boulder City Bass Club, placed first at the 2020 Nevada High School State Championship on Sept. 20 at Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mohave.

(Deborah Wall) Peak fall foliage in the main area of Zion National Park in Utah usually runs fr ...
Fall colors add to Zion’s scenic views
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

With cooler autumn temperatures upon us, my thoughts always go to Zion National Park in Utah. Just a few hours’ drive from Boulder City, the park seems worlds away with its majestic red sandstone monoliths, mature deciduous trees and diverse wildlife surrounding the banks of the North Fork of the Virgin River.

(Yong Dawson Photography) Jet Gilliam, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, awaits his pitc ...
Gilliam eyes career with MLB
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Establishing his place as one of the top players in Nevada as only a sophomore, Boulder City High School baseball star Jet Gilliam has verbally committed to California State University, Long Beach.

(Lori Giunta) Boulder City High School sophomores Seth Graham-Pippin, left, and Jet Gilliam tra ...
Travel team puts baseball players on college scout’s radar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Jet Gilliam and Seth Graham-Pippen, sophomores at Boulder City High School and future stars of its baseball program, have carved out their own their futures playing this summer with Nevada’s Prep Baseball Report travel team.

(Steve Connell) The Southern Nevada Eagles 18u team from Boulder City won the Rocky Mountain Sc ...
Eagles athletes win baseball tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 18u team from Boulder City won the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball’s Labor Day tournament in Salt Lake City.

(Deborah Wall) Wukoki Pueblo, one of the best preserved pueblos in Wupatki National Monument in ...
Wupatki provides glimpse into Pueblos’ ancestors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Wupatki National Monument in Arizona is about a 45-minute drive east of Flagstaff. The park boasts 35,000 acres, encompassing roughly 2,500 documented archaeological sites. While you won’t be able to see them all or even be allowed to, it’s worth a trip here to see the highlights, and it’s a good time to go. The elevation of the park is about 4,700 feet so weather forecasts call for average daily highs in the 80s through most of September.

(Deborah Wall) The Nevada Northern Railway in Ely offers steam and diesel excursions.
Ely offers cool respite from scorching heat
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Sick of the scorching Southern Nevada summer? Ely is a wonderful escape destination this time of year to enjoy outdoor activities and visit historic sites at pleasant temperatures.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was named to the 2020-2021 U.S. Natio ...
Grothe named to national swim team; sets sights on Olympics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making perhaps one last effort at a life-long dream, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, was named to the U.S. National Team where he’ll compete for an opportunity at the 2021 Olympic Games.

(Deborah Wall) Devil’s Postpile, near Mammoth Lakes in California’s eastern Sierr ...
Sierras home to Devil’s Postpile
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mammoth Lakes, California, in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, is the jumping-off place to visit Devil’s Postpile National Monument. The monument was established in 1911 to preserve a rare columnar basalt formation, as well as other natural features.