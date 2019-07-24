100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Camp blends international soccer styles

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
July 24, 2019 - 3:04 pm
 

Looking to help further the development of Boulder City’s future soccer stars, Challenger Sports will make its way back to town Aug. 5-9 for its 10th annual instructional camp at Pratte Soccer Fields at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Previous known to Boulder City residents as the British Soccer Camp, Challenger Sports has launched its new Challenger International soccer camp that will help accelerate the learning process of young players.

The new camp combines elements from its British Soccer and Tetra Brazil camps.

“This year we rebranded to Challenger International camps,” Challenger Sports account manager Sean Lines said. “We’ve formerly been known as both British Soccer and Tetra Brazil, but we’ve now merged those camps together. This allows us to focus on more areas of the game and have a lot of fun as well.”

Intended for those between the ages of 3-14, Challenger Sports has adapted its program to keep up with the always-changing demands of the soccer landscape. Tweaking its curriculum to fit today’s standard of play, coaches from around the world will provide instruction at the camp, allowing each participant to get a feel for the different cultures and styles of play.

“Challenger Sports has been the number one provider for soccer camps in the United States for so long that we wanted to expand,” Lines said. “We now have professional coaches that come all over from Brazil, the UK (United Kingdom), Ireland and the United States. We really wanted to focus on multiple areas of the game from around the world so we tweaked our curriculum slightly this year.”

Tiny Tykes, designed for children 3-5 years old, will meet each day from 3-4 p.m. and will cost $105 to participate.

Giving an more extensive camp experience to older players, those ages 5-9 and 10-14 will be split into two groups, with their camp sessions running each day from 4-7 p.m. Cost for this camp will be $154.

Players will get coaching and instruction on footwork and passing, as well as speed, power and fitness. The camp will also feature stations depicting styles from around the world, while challenges will test players skills in a competitive setting, according to Lines.

“So, with our current theme, one station we’ll have is Brazil where we’ll work on the technical part of the game,” Lines said. “We’ll have a Spain section where we’ll work on passing and moving; France where we’ll work on possession of the ball. Each station will emulate the country’s national team and what they’re known for playing for.”

Participants will receive a camp ball, T-shirt, poster and certificate and will qualify to receive an international jersey.

New to this year’s program, Challenger Sports is attempting to promote player development outside of its camp setting by offering participants a free coaching app that contains 20 skills videos and access to an online coaching library.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(DCI Photography) Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars won the state championship Sunday ...
All-Stars win Little League state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding redemption after last year’s heartbreaking loss, Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars claimed the Nevada championship on Sunday, July 21, defeating Mountain Ridge from District 4, 8-7.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, is competing in the 2019 FINA World C ...
Grothe vies against world’s best swimmers
By Boulder City Review

Competing in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished eighth in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, July 21.

 
Eagles’ athletics program tackles weighty issue
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School unveiled its new weight room this summer, a facility that rivals those of other high schools in the area.

Boulder City High School is taking 50 football players from all levels of competition, includin ...
Football players head to skills camp in Idaho
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to improve upon last season’s record, Boulder City High School’s football team will attend a summer skills camp for the first time in five years in Emmett, Idaho.

(Deborah Wall) El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-high granite monolith in Yosemite, California, that i ...
Yosemite home to iconic American sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Some of the most stunning and iconic sights in America can be found in Yosemite National Park in California. While most visitors spend days traveling to the park from around the world, Southern Nevadans can get there in less than a day’s drive.

(Katie Kilar) Members of Boulder City’s Little League team celebrate winning the District II ...
BC enters Little League state tourney as district champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Representing District II in the Little League junior state tournament, Boulder City is riding a wave of confidence into tonight’s opening matchup with High Desert from District III.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Steve Wagner, a 2016 graduate of Boulder City High Scho ...
Eagles return the favor: Alumni spend summer coaching young players
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming back to pay homage to the Boulder City High School baseball program, alums Alec Mathis, Anthony Pacifico and Steve Wagner have been churning out the next crop of future Eagles stars, helping coach the Southern Nevada Eagles 14U team in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack league.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Jeremy Spencer, seen connecting on a breaking ball agai ...
Eagles fall short in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseball team concluded its season in the Nevada Connie Mack state tournament Saturday, July 6, falling to SLAM Academy 10-8.