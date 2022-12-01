55°F
Sports

Cagers start winter season

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 30, 2022 - 5:14 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bruce Woodbury blocks his opponent from getting the ball in the Eagles’ 59-31 win over Del Sol on Monday, Nov. 28.
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Ashley Mendez, a senior at Boulder City High School, attempts to get the ball Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in the Lady Eagles’ 39-30 loss to Green Valley High School.

Opening their respective seasons with different outcomes, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a win over 4A Del Sol on Nov. 28, while the girls fell to 5A Green Valley.

Routing Del Sol 59-31, the boys used a 29-8 second half run to defeat the Dragons, behind a 17-point effort from junior Roman Rose, who made three 3-pointers.

Rose added 10 rebounds and two assists, and senior Bruce Woodbury added 13 points with four assists and three steals.

Sophomore Luke Wright added nine points, five steals and four rebounds; senior Brayden Jones added seven points, four rebounds and two steals.

“It was a good first game,” said boys head coach John Balistere. “We gave really good energy on the defensive end, rebounded well. I’m happy with the effort.”

Unable to produce the same results, the girls fell 39-30 to Green Valley, but put up a valiant effort against the 5A opponent, which came into the night having already played five games.

“I know our players were a little disappointed in how they played tonight but we need to keep our heads up and stay positive,” said girls head coach Brian Bradshaw. “We have a talented group of players and this is going to be an exciting team to watch as they learn and grow throughout the season.”

Leading the way for the girls was senior Kennedy Barrow, who scored nine points. Junior Julia Carmichael added eight points with six rebounds.

Sophomore Sophia Muelrath added six points. Senior Callie Torgesen added four points with six rebounds. Senior Ashley Mendez added two points with seven rebounds.

The boys will head to Lake Mead Christian Academy starting today for a tournament, followed by a pair of away games at Virgin Valley and Somerset Losee on Monday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, respectively.

The girls will travel to Moapa Valley on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, for a tournament, followed by a pair of away games at Virgin Valley and Somerset Academy Losee on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, respectively.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

