Boys volleyball team looks for redemption

The boys volleyball team from Boulder City High School is looking for redemption this season after finishing last season a game away from the 3A state title game.

Boulder City High School head boys volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford, who was named the 3A coach of the year in 2019, is optimistic this year's team can take the state title.

Only in its fourth year since inception, the Eagles program has progressed each season, last season making it to the state semifinals where they fell to eventual state champions Mojave. Unsatisfied with just making the state tournament, the Eagles’ goal this season is to take it to the next step and become state champions.

“Our goal this year is to win state,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said.

Showing their mettle, the Eagles finished a respectable 4-4 in the 4A-laden Las Vegas Invitational, where they found redemption against Mojave with a 2-1 victory Saturday, March 7.

Picking up strong victories over 4A programs Durango (2-1) and Liberty (2-0), the Eagles also defeated Arizona program Desert Ridge (2-0).

The Eagles fell to 4A Coronado, Beckman (California), Cienega (Arizona) and Crescenta Valley (California) 2-0.

Senior Preston Jorgensen has taken over the star role left by graduate Karson Bailey. Showcasing his all-around talents, Jorgensen led the Eagles with 69 kills and 20 blocks, while adding 40 digs and nine serving aces.

Also showcasing his all-around offensive ability was senior Boen Huxford, who generated 28 kills while leading the team in assists (80) and aces (16). On defense, Boen Huxford added 26 digs and seven blocks.

Looking to prove they are a top team in the 3A classification, Boulder City will host a tough Del Sol team on Monday, March 16, followed by a road game at Western on Wednesday, March 18.

