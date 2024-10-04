75°F
Boys tennis unstoppable after three league wins

Boys tennis unstoppable after three league wins
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball back into play, Sophomore Tate Crine earns a point against Liberty on Sept. 19.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 3, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up three league victories this past week.

Sitting atop the mountain, the Eagles defeated Pahrump Valley 12-6 on Sept. 23 and Moapa Valley 12-6 on Sept. 25.

They followed up with a 18-0 victory against Mater East on Sept. 30.

“They boys are playing really well right now,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We have been able to overcome some really good teams this season, which has only made them better.”

Against Pahrump Valley, juniors Logan Borg and Bennet Forney each finished 3-0 in singles play, while the doubles duo of junior Shane Barrow and senior Alec Imboden finished 3-0.

Against Moapa Valley, Barrow and Imboden and the duo of seniors Chandler Shamo and Carson Alder each finished 3-0, while the tandem of sophomores Tate Crane and Branch Danko finished 2-1.

Borg and Forney each finished 2-1 in singles play.

Against Mater East, all starters finished undefeated in the rout.

Keeping pace in 3A play with the boys, the girls rattled off three victories of their own.

Defeating Moapa Valley 14-4, junior Kendall Shamo and sophomore Chelsie Larson each finished 3-0 in singles play, while seniors Chayce Larson and Maddie Morris finished 3-0 in doubles play.

Routing Pahrump Valley 13-5, Chayce Larson and Morris finished 3-0, along with the doubles tandem of senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen.

Kendall Shamo and Chelsie Larson each finished 2-1 in singles play.

Against Mater East, all starters finished undefeated in the rout.

Making their way into the postseason, results from the Eagles’ quarterfinals matchup will appear in next week’s issue.

