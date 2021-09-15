Boys tennis players cruise to win

Rebounding from last week’s loss with a big win over 4A Liberty, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team cruised past the Patriots 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 13.

Rebounding from last week’s loss with a big win over 4A Liberty, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team cruised past the Patriots 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 13.

“We played a good match against Liberty,” boys head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’re still getting our feet wet and learning how to come from behind. We had a couple of tough matches and it was good to be challenged.”

In singles play against the Patriots, senior Nathan Pickett and sophomore Ike Pappas each finished 3-0. Senior Ben Schafler finished 2-0.

In doubles play, seniors Kenny Rose and Kannon Rose finished 2-1, and senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel finished 1-2 against the Patriots.

“Liberty had a few good doubles team,” Huxford said. “Every match these boys play, they learn and take something from it. It was nice to have some success.”

Routing Western 12-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Pickett, Schafler and Pappas finished 1-0 in singles play, while Pendleton and Lemmel finished 1-0 in doubles.

“Every time you win, it’s definitely a confidence booster,” Huxford said. “Every player that you play against is different and that helps you learn and strategize differently. The more experience they get and the more they learn how to strategize, the better off we’ll be.”

Going 1-1 on the week, the Lady Eagles fell 18-0 to Liberty, while winning 18-0 against Western due to a forfeit.

Getting in a game apiece, senior Reggi Gibbs and sophomores Lillian Mikkelson and Emma Woods all finished 1-0 against the Warriors’ lone singles player.

With one game on the schedule for this upcoming week, Boulder City will host Mojave on Monday, Sept. 20.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.