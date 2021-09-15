92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Boys tennis players cruise to win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 15, 2021 - 3:30 pm
 

Rebounding from last week’s loss with a big win over 4A Liberty, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team cruised past the Patriots 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 13.

“We played a good match against Liberty,” boys head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’re still getting our feet wet and learning how to come from behind. We had a couple of tough matches and it was good to be challenged.”

In singles play against the Patriots, senior Nathan Pickett and sophomore Ike Pappas each finished 3-0. Senior Ben Schafler finished 2-0.

In doubles play, seniors Kenny Rose and Kannon Rose finished 2-1, and senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel finished 1-2 against the Patriots.

“Liberty had a few good doubles team,” Huxford said. “Every match these boys play, they learn and take something from it. It was nice to have some success.”

Routing Western 12-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Pickett, Schafler and Pappas finished 1-0 in singles play, while Pendleton and Lemmel finished 1-0 in doubles.

“Every time you win, it’s definitely a confidence booster,” Huxford said. “Every player that you play against is different and that helps you learn and strategize differently. The more experience they get and the more they learn how to strategize, the better off we’ll be.”

Going 1-1 on the week, the Lady Eagles fell 18-0 to Liberty, while winning 18-0 against Western due to a forfeit.

Getting in a game apiece, senior Reggi Gibbs and sophomores Lillian Mikkelson and Emma Woods all finished 1-0 against the Warriors’ lone singles player.

With one game on the schedule for this upcoming week, Boulder City will host Mojave on Monday, Sept. 20.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Lane Pusko looks for the ball in the Eagles’ 6-0 w ...
Eagles find their place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team routed a pair of opponents by a combined 15-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season as it rebounded from a recent loss.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, fini ...
Roundup: Henderson top Eagle at invitational
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Sept. 11, senior Mary Henderson finished in second place for the Boulder City High School girls cross-country team.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Kannon, left, and Kenny Rose finished 2-1 against The ...
Lessons learned from loss on tennis court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Learning a valuable lesson early in the season, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team suffered an uncharacteristic loss to The Meadows 12-6 on Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Gavin Kesler, No. 9, seen in a ...
Kesler nets national recognition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a stellar first week of play for Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team, junior Gavin Kesler was named Nevada player of the week by Maxpreps.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Roman Rose moves the ball in the Eagles’ game Cris ...
Roundup: Soccer team falls to Cristo Rey
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dropping its only contest of the week to Cristo Rey 7-4 on Sept. 2, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team fell to 1-1 on the season.

(Deborah Wall) Aspen groves can be found flanking Highway 143 just east of Cedar City in Utah.
Leaf-peeping opportunities plateau in Utah
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

A chill is in the air in the Southwest’s high elevations, and fall foliage season is upon us. One of the best ways for Southern Nevadans to enjoy it this month is to head up to the Markagunt Plateau, just east of Cedar City, Utah.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, ...
Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Mater East on Aug. 26, sophomore ...
Soccer teams start season strong
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Entering the season with high expectations, both Boulder City High School soccer programs have their sights set on postseason success.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in he ...
Roundup: Tennis teams at top of game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs continue to surge to start the season, defeating 4A Foothill and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sydnee Freeman, seen in practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, a freshman ...
New volleyball team members show promise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got in eight games at the Las Vegas Invitational during the past weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.