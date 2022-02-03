39°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Boys show championship style

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 2, 2022 - 5:04 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy Cadence, senior Martin Thompson (No. 5), scored 11 points and had nine rebounds.

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

Battling for first place in the 3A Desert League, the Eagles jumped out to an early 16-10 lead, staying ahead for the remainder of the game.

An intense matchup between 3A state-title hopefuls, senior forward Gavin Douglas led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Martin Thompson added 15 points and six rebounds.

Junior forward Bruce Woodbury added 11 points, three steals and three assists, while sophomore Roman Rose added 6 points and six assists.

“It was a big win against SLAM since we only got one shot at them this season,” said head coach John Balistere. “We were upset our game with them at home was canceled since we’re both sitting at the top of the standings, but I give a lot of credit to our fans for traveling and making this an exciting atmosphere.

“We knew it was going to be a hostile environment and, honestly, we need some more of these games. The boys responded well and gave great effort.”

The Eagles will only get to play SLAM Academy once this season in league play after their Jan. 15 home game was canceled as part of Clark County School District’s five-day pause to help with staffing issues due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Showing growth over the last two months, the Eagles avenged their 48-39 loss to the Bulls in the Lake Mead Holiday Tournament on Dec. 4. That game won’t count against league standings.

The Eagles also defeated Pahrump Valley 36-22 on Jan. 26 and Pinecrest Academy Cadence 59-42 on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Against Pahrump Valley, Thompson and junior Bret Pendleton each scored 9 points, and Douglas added 6 points.

Against Pinecrest, Douglas and Thompson each finished with 11 points and nine rebounds; Woodbury scored 10 points, with three assists. Rose scored 6 points, and seniors Ashton Jensen and Jagar Darling each added 5 points.

With just over a week left in the regular season, the Eagles will travel to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, followed by a home game against Coral Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Gavin Douglas, senior forward for Boulder City High School’s ...
Boys boost win streak to 5
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing some of its best basketball of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five games, defeating both Southeast Career Technical Academy and Coral Academy during its most recent slates.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Helping contribute to the Lady Eagles’ 45-40 victory over So ...
Forced turnovers lead to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team won a pair of games recently to reach the .500 mark, advancing to 8-8 on the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ella Morris rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on four ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles rally against SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team split a pair of games recently, defeating SLAM Academy before falling to rival Virgin Valley.

(Colton Bosnos) As a member of the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team, Colton Bosnos, ...
BCHS alum named director of football operations in Colorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Turning his love and passion for sports into a career, Boulder City class of 2014 graduate Colton Bosnos has been named the new director of football operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

(Alex Moore) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore, seen grappling against an opponent f ...
Roundup: Seniors lead grapplers to wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in a tri-dual at Sunrise Mountain on Jan. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team defeated both the Miners and Desert Oasis.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior forward Gavin Douglas scores 2 of his 10 points against ...
Eagles net wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, including an emotional 55-51 victory over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Salah Coplin rushed for 79 yards and three ...
Roundup: Coplin leads Lady Eagles on ground, in air
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the new year off strong, Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of wins against Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Jan. 7, and Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 11.