87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Boys look for repeat title win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 18, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team defe ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team defeated Coral Academy on Monday, May 16. Here, from left, sophomore Brady Sorenson, junior Gavin Kessler and sophomore Roman Rose demonstrate their cohesive teamwork as they contribute to the 25-15, 25-17, 25-5 victory.

Dominant throughout the postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team earned a spot in the 3A state championship game for the second consecutive season, after routing Chaparral and Coral Academy during its most recent slate of games.

“We’re very happy to be playing for a state championship,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “That’s been the goal all season. The boys have worked really hard to get to this point.”

Entering the postseason as the defending 3A state champions, the Eagles routed Chaparral 3-0 on May 11 and Coral Academy 3-0 on Monday, May 16.

Even after winning their 14th consecutive game — a streak that started March 8 — Huxford said she believes we still haven’t seen the best of her team.

“We’re playing very well right now and winning matches, but I know we’re capable of more,” she said. “I’m hoping we’re saving our best for our last game. We’ve been working on some things in practice and we’ll see what we’re capable of when we’re challenged.”

Blowing past their previous two opponents this postseason with ease, the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 25-12, 25-10, 25-15, behind 11 kills and eight serving aces from senior Kannon Rose and eight kills and three blocks from sophomore Travis Hess.

Routing Coral Academy 25-15, 25-17, 25-5, Kannon Rose led the way with 17 kills, and sophomore Brady Sorenson added nine kills.

On defense, Hess blocked six shots, and sophomore Roman Rose made 13 digs.

Senior Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort with 31 assists.

Hosting Clark on Wednesday, May 18, results from the 3A state championship will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Alexis Farrar, seen sliding ...
Lady Eagles head to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team is looking for its first state championship since 2010.

(Sara Carroll) Boulder City High School sophomores Phoebe McClaren and Troy Higley were named t ...
Roundup: Girls swim team wins regional title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team finished in first place at regionals, while the boys finished second.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Alyssa Bryant, seen at bat on ...
Girls ride win streak heading into regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Controlling their own destiny this postseason, Boulder City High School’s softball team has entered the winners bracket after defeating Desert Pines on Monday, May 9, and rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, May 10, in the opening rounds of the postseason.

(Deborah Wall) The most recognizable landmark on Santa Catalina in California is the Catalina C ...
Catalina evokes visions of romance, nature
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

For many who grew up in the 1950s or ’60s, the name of Santa Catalina will always evoke the vision of California at its most romantic, thanks to the Four Preps’ influential pop song of the same name. But the actual island has helped city folk enjoy romance, nature and elegant surroundings in their preferred proportions for nearly a century.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Zanen Shupp slides into home plate during the Eagles’ 6 ...
Eagles’ future tentative
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of postseason games, Boulder City High School’s baseball team finds itself in the losers bracket, hoping to pull through.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, left, grabs th ...
Roundup: BCHS hosts final track meet of year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting an end of the season meet Friday, May 6, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls track and field teams finished near the top half of the pack.

(Alex Moore) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore, seen grappling against an opponent i ...
Wrestler recognized for character, leadership
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hunter Moore, a junior wrestling star at Boulder City High School, was recognized by the United States Marine Corps and National Wrestling Coaches Association with a Character and Leadership All-America Award.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose prepares to spike the ball during an April ...
Eagles defeat rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing their toughest competition of the season, the Boulder City High School boys volleyball team defeated Clark 3-1 Friday, April 29, locking up the top seed in the 3A standings.

Team locks up first place in 3A division
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In dominant fashion, the Boulder City High School baseball team extended their winning streak to seven games and locked up first place in the 3A Desert League.

Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Junior Brayden Jones runs in a home tra ...
Swimmers get win to end regular season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending the regular season on a high note, both Boulder City High School swimming programs defeated Eldorado at Henderson Multigenerational Center Saturday, April 30.