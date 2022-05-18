Boys look for repeat title win

Dominant throughout the postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team earned a spot in the 3A state championship game for the second consecutive season, after routing Chaparral and Coral Academy during its most recent slate of games.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team defeated Coral Academy on Monday, May 16. Here, from left, sophomore Brady Sorenson, junior Gavin Kessler and sophomore Roman Rose demonstrate their cohesive teamwork as they contribute to the 25-15, 25-17, 25-5 victory.

“We’re very happy to be playing for a state championship,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “That’s been the goal all season. The boys have worked really hard to get to this point.”

Entering the postseason as the defending 3A state champions, the Eagles routed Chaparral 3-0 on May 11 and Coral Academy 3-0 on Monday, May 16.

Even after winning their 14th consecutive game — a streak that started March 8 — Huxford said she believes we still haven’t seen the best of her team.

“We’re playing very well right now and winning matches, but I know we’re capable of more,” she said. “I’m hoping we’re saving our best for our last game. We’ve been working on some things in practice and we’ll see what we’re capable of when we’re challenged.”

Blowing past their previous two opponents this postseason with ease, the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 25-12, 25-10, 25-15, behind 11 kills and eight serving aces from senior Kannon Rose and eight kills and three blocks from sophomore Travis Hess.

Routing Coral Academy 25-15, 25-17, 25-5, Kannon Rose led the way with 17 kills, and sophomore Brady Sorenson added nine kills.

On defense, Hess blocked six shots, and sophomore Roman Rose made 13 digs.

Senior Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort with 31 assists.

Hosting Clark on Wednesday, May 18, results from the 3A state championship will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.