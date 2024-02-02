56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Boys hoops win fifth straight

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 1, 2024 - 9:11 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SL ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SLAM Academy on Jan.22 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball advanced to 17-3 on the season, after an 80-34 defeat of Doral Academy on Jan. 30.

Taking a commanding 28-7 lead after the first quarter, the Eagles were hot offensively, led by a 24-point effort from senior Roman Rose.

Ahead 57-19 at the half, head coach John Balistere elected to sit his starters for the second half.

Junior Luke Wright scored 19 points in the first two quarters.

“It was a good league win for us tonight,” Balistere said. “We were able to sit some guys in the second half. We’re looking forward to a couple of good practices, before our game Friday night down at The Meadows.”

A crucial game coming up for Boulder City, the Eagles will look to avenge their lone league loss (62-60) suffered on Jan. 8, in hopes of sharing the regular season league title.

“We’re excited to play them,” Balistere said of The Meadows. “It will be a fun game and great atmosphere for our guys. I know we’ll be ready.”

Following Friday’s contest at The Meadows, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Tuesday and Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City defenders (from left) Indy Ruth, Rylea St.Cl ...
Lucky 13 for flag football squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 13-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, senior Kylie Flowers looks to ...
Lady Eagles get back above .500 with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 10-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball defeated The Meadows 43-39 on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendattoli/Boulder City Review Making his way to the rim, senior Roman Rose lays in a la ...
Eagles pull off come-from-behind win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to four games, Boulder City High School boys basketball battled from behind on Jan. 22 to defeat SLAM Academy in a 53-52 thriller.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane goes up for a layup against SLAM Aca ...
Lady Eagles start win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finally got in the win column in league play, rattling off two consecutive victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes upfield against ...
Gridiron girls stay perfect, now 11-0 in flag football
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 11-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated SLAM Academy on Jan. 18 and Doral Academy on Jan. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Luke Wright brings the ball up court against Moap ...
Boys hold second spot in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding well from their first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated Coral Academy 59-50 on Jan. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Izabel Rehrer rushes up the middle against SLAM Ac ...
Balanced attack leads Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football won their eighth consecutive contest to start the season, routing Valley 47-6 on Jan. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives against a Moapa Valley oppon ...
BCHS looks to rebound after loss
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first loss to The Meadows 62-60 on Jan. 11, falling to 12-3 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous kill agains ...
Doane leads Lady Eagles in volleyball awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Establishing herself as one of the top girls volleyball players in the state regardless of classification, Boulder City High School senior Addison Doane was named a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection.