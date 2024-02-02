Boys hoops win fifth straight

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball advanced to 17-3 on the season, after an 80-34 defeat of Doral Academy on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SLAM Academy on Jan.22 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.

Taking a commanding 28-7 lead after the first quarter, the Eagles were hot offensively, led by a 24-point effort from senior Roman Rose.

Ahead 57-19 at the half, head coach John Balistere elected to sit his starters for the second half.

Junior Luke Wright scored 19 points in the first two quarters.

“It was a good league win for us tonight,” Balistere said. “We were able to sit some guys in the second half. We’re looking forward to a couple of good practices, before our game Friday night down at The Meadows.”

A crucial game coming up for Boulder City, the Eagles will look to avenge their lone league loss (62-60) suffered on Jan. 8, in hopes of sharing the regular season league title.

“We’re excited to play them,” Balistere said of The Meadows. “It will be a fun game and great atmosphere for our guys. I know we’ll be ready.”

Following Friday’s contest at The Meadows, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Tuesday and Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.