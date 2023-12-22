Boys hoops stay perfect

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Luke Wright sets up a play against SLAM Academy in an 85-56 victory on Dec. 5.

Rolling to an impressive 7-0, Boulder City High School boys basketball routed rival Virgin Valley 80-59 on Dec. 15.

“We played pretty well,” head coach John Balistere said. “We made some adjustments defensively, which helped. We’re getting better each game.”

Remaining undefeated on the season, the Eagles used an 18-9 second-quarter advantage to jump out to a big lead, staying active on the defensive end with 13 total steals.

Turning turnovers into baskets, four Eagles scored in double-figures, highlighted by 25 points from senior Roman Rose and 21 points from junior Luke Wright.

Rose added eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and a block, while Wright added four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Junior Jack Walker added 17 points with five rebounds and a steal, while junior Sean Pendleton added 15 points with three assists.

“We’re tough to guard when we spread teams out,” Balistere said. “We have guys that can make things happen on the perimeter. If we continue to play like this, it’s going to be really tough for opposing teams.”

Junior Easton Welbourne added five assists, while senior Troy Higley added a boost defensively with three steals.

Prepping for big matchups, the Eagles will have a pair of home games tonight and Friday against top Northern challengers Fernley and Elko, looking to see how they stack up.

“Those are two of the top teams up north, so this will definitely be a good measuring stick to see where we’re at,” Balistere said. “We’re looking forward to great matchups and finding out what we need to work on, so we can improve over the next six weeks.”

