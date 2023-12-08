50°F
Sports

Boys’ hoops remain perfect

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:24 am
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Roman Rose makes his way to the basket against SLAM Academy on Dec. 5 in an 85-56 victory.

Boulder City High School boys basketball is off to a 6-0 start this season, including a 4-0 record in the Lake Mead Invitational at Lake Mead Christian Academy over the weekend.

“We’re playing really good basketball right now,” head coach John Balistere said. “We got some quality wins in the tournament and will continue to take it one game at a time.”

Cruising past their opponents, the Eagles defeated Cadence 62-20 on Nov. 30, followed by victories against Doral Academy (69-37) and SLAM Academy (65-60) on Dec. 1.

The Eagles wrapped up the tournament with a championship victory over host Lake Mead Academy 62-50.

Named tournament MVP, junior Sean Pendleton averaged 9.5 points, three assists, 2.5 rebounds and two steals.

Named to the all-tournament team, junior Luke Wright averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 assists throughout the four-game stretch.

Taking their winning streak into league play, the Eagles defeated Sloan Canyon 62-32 on Dec. 4, followed by a dominant 85-56 victory against SLAM Academy on Dec. 5.

Routing Sloan Canyon, the Eagles shot 13 of 30 (43.3%) from three-point range, highlighted by a 6-for-9 effort from Wright, who finished with a game-high 24 points and three steals.

Pendleton and senior Roman Rose each finished with 12 points, on 3-of-8 shooting from distance.

“We’re tough to guard,” Balistere said. “We have a lot of shooters on this team, which is new for me. I told them keep letting it fly, as long as it is in rhythm and so far this season we’ve done a good job at that.”

Routing SLAM Academy to earn a statement victory, the Eagles shot 12 of 28 (42.8%) from long range, highlighted by a 29-point effort from Rose, who connected on 4 of 9 triples.

Wright also hit 4 of his 9 triples to finish with 20 points, while Pendleton connected on 3 of 5 to finish the night with 13 points.

Doing their work inside the paint, juniors Easton Welbourne and Jack Walker each finished with eight points.

Off for the week, the Eagles will resume play on Dec. 15 with a home game against rival Virgin Valley.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
