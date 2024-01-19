Boys hold second spot in league play

Rebounding well from their first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated Coral Academy 59-50 on Jan. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Luke Wright brings the ball up court against Moapa Valley on Jan. 5 in a 59-31 victory.

Hot from the start, the Eagles jumped out to an early 25-9 first quarter lead, never trailing in the contest.

Having a career night, junior Easton Welbourne was nearly perfect from the field, scoring a season-high 21 points on 9 of 12 shooting.

Filling the stats sheet in an all-out effort to earn the victory, Welbourne added nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Catching fire against Coral Academy, junior Luke Wright scored 18 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior Roman Rose and junior Jack Walker each scored nine points, while junior Sean Pendleton added two points.

Rose led the team in both assists (6) and steals (4), while Walker added three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Active in passing lanes, the Eagles dished out a team total of 17 assists, to stay on par with their season average of just over 16 per game.

Sitting with a 13-3 record and 4-1 record in league play, the Eagles find themselves currently in second place in league standings behind The Meadows.

Looking to build a winning streak and get back in the league title race, the Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley tonight, followed by a home game against Sloan Canyon on Friday and road game at SLAM Academy on Monday.

