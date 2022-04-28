81°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Boys get big win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 27, 2022 - 5:06 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Caleb Brown comes in to make the catch during Boulder C ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Caleb Brown comes in to make the catch during Boulder City High School’s 14-4 win over Pahrump Valley on Monday, April 25.

Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team defeated Pahrump Valley 14-4 on Monday, April 25, to remain alive for the top spot in the 3A Desert League.

Currently sitting with a 12-5 record and 5-1 record in league play, the Eagles picked up the must-win victory over the Trojans, with whom they have been battling with for first place.

“We needed this win,” head coach Alex Moore said. “We were just in a three-way tie for first place with Pahrump Valley, so we took care of business and took the next step forward.”

Defeating a quality opponent, the Eagles found themselves down 4-2 early in the game before responding with six runs in the bottom of the second inning.

“This was a big win for us,” Moore said. “Pahrump Valley is a good team that always plays us tough. We jumped on them early and then let them get back in the game due to our miscues, but our kids responded. We pulled them aside and said we’re not doing this again and they went out there and jelled together and got it done.”

Tacking on insurance runs, the Eagles scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game early with a mercy rule, fueled by junior Isaac Gibson, who finished 2 for 4 at the plate with three runs batted in and a double.

Senior Isaac Tuenge finished 1 for 1 with two RBIs, and junior Dylan Spencer finished 1 for 2 with an RBI double.

On the mound, junior Kanon Welbourne threw a complete game, striking out eight batters. At the plate, he batted 1 for 2 with an RBI.

“It gives me a lot of confidence that I’m the ace of this year’s staff,” Welbourne said. “They have confidence in me to get the job done and I’m glad I was able to. The team played great and this was a great win for us.”

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Friday, April 30, followed by a road game at Valley on Tuesday, May 3.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Paul Prior contributed to th ...
Eagles undefeated in league play; eye repeat title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team picked up a pair of victories over SLAM Academy and Pinecrest Academy Cadence during its most recent slate of games.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Samantha Bahde runs toward fir ...
Roundup: Girls get decisive victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team advanced to 10-10 on the season after defeating Desert Pines and Pahrump Valley during its most recent round of games.

Football signing day experience planned
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football is gearing up for another successful season, starting Wednesday, May 4, when it hosts its annual eighth-grade signing day for incoming freshmen.

(Deborah Wall) This fragile archaeological site features warriors painted in red pigment. With ...
Waterfall standout of Grand Staircase-Escalante
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

While it would take a lifetime to see all the extraordinary wonders of the 1.87-million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, even on a short visit you can hike to some of the highlights. One of the standouts, that most people are eager to visit, is Lower Calf Creek Falls.

(Michael Conroy/The Associated Press) Zane Grothe, right, seen in June 2017 after winning the m ...
Grothe wins gold after anti-doping suspension of Russian swimmer
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Winning a gold medal in a competitive sport is something that athletes train for and dream about for years. And for Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, receiving that championship title is just as impactful today as it was when he swam the race nearly six years ago.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Dylan Spencer, a junior at Boulder City High School, picked up ...
Eagles fly high after break
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming out of the gate swinging, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team routed Valley High School 16-0 in four innings of play Tuesday, April 19, at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Travis Hess, at the net, ad ...
Boys’ offense nets win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building their winning streak to six games, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team routed Western 3-0 on Tuesday, April 19.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Teammates from Boulder City High School gather to welcome fres ...
Girls start break on strong note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team finished strong before spring break, routing Valley on April 6 and SLAM Academy on Friday, April 8.

(Getty Images)
Eagles fight hard, net win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing its toughest 3A opponent of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team was able to pull away with an impressive 3-0 victory over Clark on the road on April 7.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Caleb Brown heads for first ba ...
Roundup: Boys rout SLAM 10-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed SLAM Academy 10-0 on April 7, picking up a much-needed victory before spring break.