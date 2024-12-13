38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Boys basketball remains perfect on the season

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup agains ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory. Birch finished the game with 18 points.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high h ...
Bowling teams off to hot start
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Nathaniel Lewis wrestles his opponent to the ground again ...
Lady Eagles bounce back with two victories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jackson Buettner wrestles his opponent to the ground agai ...
Eagle wrestlers start season on high note
bcr default image
‘Group effort’ leads boys hoops over Moapa
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 12, 2024 - 5:04 pm
 

Despite being shorthanded, Boulder City High School boys basketball has started the season with a 3-0 record.

Defeating Sloan Canyon 67-57 on Dec. 4 and SLAM Academy 74-39 on Dec. 6, the Eagles have used hot shooting to their advantage, while getting better with each game on the defensive end.

“We’re doing some things pretty well,” head coach John Balistere said.

“We obviously have things to work on to get to where we want to be, but our defense is coming together nicely. We’re still in the process of trying to get our newer guys acclimated. They’ve done a great job contributing.”

Shouldering the load offensively while the Eagles deal with the injury bug, Luke Wright scored a game-high 31 points against Sloan Canyon with six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Aiden Birch pitched in with 18 points and three steals, while Jack Walker added nine points with eight assists.

Defeating SLAM Academy, Birch scored a game-high 19 points, while Wright scored 17 points, seeing a little more defensive pressure from the Bulls, due to his hot start offensively.

“Luke has played really well and has done a great job scoring the basketball, while we’re missing Sean (Pendleton),” Balistere said. “SLAM tried to face guard him the majority of the game. He’ll see that more often until we get Sean back. It’s a great problem to have, because any screener for Luke is an open man. The defensive focusing on him offers our other guys opportunities to get easier shots and keep everyone involved.”

Stepping up offensively against SLAM, Jayden Thackeray, Chandler Shamo and Branch Danko each scored seven points, while King Raleigh added six points.

Looking to continue their hot streak, the Eagles will travel to Doral Academy on Friday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high h ...
Bowling teams off to hot start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to make an extended postseason run, both Boulder City High School bowling programs come into the season high with expectations within the 3A classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Nathaniel Lewis wrestles his opponent to the ground again ...
Lady Eagles bounce back with two victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a two-gaming winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 2-2 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jackson Buettner wrestles his opponent to the ground agai ...
Eagle wrestlers start season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School wrestling kicked off their season in style with a pair of victories over Pahrump Valley and Canyon Springs in a tri-dual on Dec. 2.

bcr default image
‘Group effort’ leads boys hoops over Moapa

Heading on the road for an intense rivalry matchup, Boulder City High School boys basketball cruised to a 72-45 victory to open the regular season against Moapa Valley.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sophia Muelrath drives past a SLAM Acad ...
Girls hoops hope to rebound after tough season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After failing to make the playoffs last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball will look to get back on track this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up fi ...
‘Unfinished business’ on the gridiron for Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as last season’s 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School girls flag football is ready to finish the job this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender ...
Eagles look to go further in postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning an experienced roster, Boulder City High School boys basketball is looking for another extended postseason run, with the ultimate goal of capturing a state championship.

Photo courtesy Sophia Kelso Boulder City senior Sophia Kelso signs her National Letter of Inten ...
Kelso signs to play For Menlo
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Moving up to the next level, senior Boulder City High School girls volleyball star Sophia Kelso committed to Menlo College to play Division II volleyball.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds win the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Sophomore sensation looks back on state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On her way to etching her name into the Nevada Interscholastic record book, Boulder City High School girls golf knows they have something special in sophomore sensation Emmerson Hinds.