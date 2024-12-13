Boys basketball remains perfect on the season

Despite being shorthanded, Boulder City High School boys basketball has started the season with a 3-0 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory. Birch finished the game with 18 points.

Defeating Sloan Canyon 67-57 on Dec. 4 and SLAM Academy 74-39 on Dec. 6, the Eagles have used hot shooting to their advantage, while getting better with each game on the defensive end.

“We’re doing some things pretty well,” head coach John Balistere said.

“We obviously have things to work on to get to where we want to be, but our defense is coming together nicely. We’re still in the process of trying to get our newer guys acclimated. They’ve done a great job contributing.”

Shouldering the load offensively while the Eagles deal with the injury bug, Luke Wright scored a game-high 31 points against Sloan Canyon with six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Aiden Birch pitched in with 18 points and three steals, while Jack Walker added nine points with eight assists.

Defeating SLAM Academy, Birch scored a game-high 19 points, while Wright scored 17 points, seeing a little more defensive pressure from the Bulls, due to his hot start offensively.

“Luke has played really well and has done a great job scoring the basketball, while we’re missing Sean (Pendleton),” Balistere said. “SLAM tried to face guard him the majority of the game. He’ll see that more often until we get Sean back. It’s a great problem to have, because any screener for Luke is an open man. The defensive focusing on him offers our other guys opportunities to get easier shots and keep everyone involved.”

Stepping up offensively against SLAM, Jayden Thackeray, Chandler Shamo and Branch Danko each scored seven points, while King Raleigh added six points.

Looking to continue their hot streak, the Eagles will travel to Doral Academy on Friday.