Boys basketball off to hot start at 4-1

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 19, 2024 - 7:41 pm
 

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball split this past week’s slate, defeating Doral Academy, while falling to Democracy Prep.

Defeating Doral Academy 77-46 on Dec. 13, Luke Wright, Aiden Birch and Levi Randall all scored 10 points for the Eagles, while Sean Pendleton, Jayden Thackeray and Branch Danko all added nine points.

Wright and Pendleton each dished out six assists apiece, while Randall and Danko each added six rebounds.

In an 85-69 loss to Democracy Prep on Dec. 10, Pendleton scored 22 points, while Wright scored 15 points with eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Birch added 11 points with four rebounds.

Looking to challenge themselves, the Eagles will host northern Nevada challenger Fernley on Friday.

Bowling

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School bowling defeated Valley on Dec. 12 at Sam’s Town.

Cruising to a landslide victory, the boys defeated Valley 2,100-1,353 behind standout performances from River Schenk (568 points) and Brian Wainwright (557).

Bennett Forney added 538 for the Eagles, while Ben Porter added a score of 437.

In the girls 1,606-1,213 victory, Maeson Powers led the winning effort with 458 points, while Zoey Dieter added 398 points and Haley Ferch added 379 points.

Off for winter break, the Eagles will return to play on Jan. 6.

Wrestling

Following a successful quad dual on Dec. 11, Boulder City High School wrestling traveled to California over the weekend for their annual trip to La Costa Canyon for the Hamada Classic.

“La Costa Canyon Hamada Classic is one of the tougher California tournaments right now,” head coach Clinton Garvin said. “There are 52 varsity teams and it’s a grind for two days. I think we could have won a few more matches, but overall, the guys wrestled well and had a great trip.”

Shining for the Eagles, Coen Burrows, Nate Lewis, Andrew Magdaleno and Otis Ruth all finished 2-2.

“It’s nice to travel and compete in big tournaments,” Garvin said. “In the long run, it will help these guys grow and develop their wrestling skills.”

Coming off a successful quad dual, the Eagles defeated Lake Mead Christian Academy (53-17) and Mater East (41-34), while falling to Silverado (59-18).

Highlighting the Eagles’ quad dual efforts, Caleb Porters in his first competition on the year recorded three pins for the Eagles.

Ruth landed pinfall victories against Silverado and Mater East, while Burrows earned a pin against Silverado.

Against Lake Mead Christian, Erick Garza and Jackson Buettner each earned pins, along with Magdaleno and Tre Adams.

Julian Vargas got his first varsity win of the season, earning a victories on points against Mater East 29-12.

Back on the mat this weekend, the Eagles will head to Virgin Valley for their Bulldog Growler.

