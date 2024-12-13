Bowling teams off to hot start

Looking to make an extended postseason run, both Boulder City High School bowling programs come into the season high with expectations within the 3A classification.

Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high hopes.

“I believe both teams are going to be very competitive this season,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “The girls bring back experience and the boys have a few newcomers that should help us compete.”

Already off to a 3-0 start, the boys have rallied to victories against Canyon Springs, Sunrise Mountain and Sloan Canyon.

Against Canyon Springs on Dec. 3, the Eagles soared to a 2,029-1,806 victory, behind Brian Wainwright (593 points) and River Schenk (524), while defeating Sunrise Mountain 1,814-1,273 on Dec. 4, behind Wainwright (541) and Bennett Forney (511).

Against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 9, the Eagles won decisively 1,850-1,392 behind Wainwright (540) and (454).

Ben Porter (447) and Schenk (409) also contributed to the winning effort.

Starting the season off with a 3-0 record, the girls soundly defeated Canyon Springs and Sunrise Mountain, while picking up a forfeit victory over Sloan Canyon.

Against Canyon Springs, Maeson Powers led a 1,464-1,351 winning effort with 440 points, while Zoey Dieter added 390 points.

Against Sunrise Mountain, the Eagles dominated 1,261-729, behind strong efforts from Dieter (416) and Powers (405).

Using a mixed core, Mary June Karlsen added 276 points, while Julie Javierto (185) and Haley Ferch (80) alternated as the fourth bowler.

Looking to stay hot, the Eagles will head to Sam’s Town today to play Valley.