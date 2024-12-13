38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Bowling teams off to hot start

Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high h ...
Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high hopes.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup agains ...
Boys basketball remains perfect on the season
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Nathaniel Lewis wrestles his opponent to the ground again ...
Lady Eagles bounce back with two victories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jackson Buettner wrestles his opponent to the ground agai ...
Eagle wrestlers start season on high note
bcr default image
‘Group effort’ leads boys hoops over Moapa
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 12, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

Looking to make an extended postseason run, both Boulder City High School bowling programs come into the season high with expectations within the 3A classification.

“I believe both teams are going to be very competitive this season,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “The girls bring back experience and the boys have a few newcomers that should help us compete.”

Already off to a 3-0 start, the boys have rallied to victories against Canyon Springs, Sunrise Mountain and Sloan Canyon.

Against Canyon Springs on Dec. 3, the Eagles soared to a 2,029-1,806 victory, behind Brian Wainwright (593 points) and River Schenk (524), while defeating Sunrise Mountain 1,814-1,273 on Dec. 4, behind Wainwright (541) and Bennett Forney (511).

Against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 9, the Eagles won decisively 1,850-1,392 behind Wainwright (540) and (454).

Ben Porter (447) and Schenk (409) also contributed to the winning effort.

Starting the season off with a 3-0 record, the girls soundly defeated Canyon Springs and Sunrise Mountain, while picking up a forfeit victory over Sloan Canyon.

Against Canyon Springs, Maeson Powers led a 1,464-1,351 winning effort with 440 points, while Zoey Dieter added 390 points.

Against Sunrise Mountain, the Eagles dominated 1,261-729, behind strong efforts from Dieter (416) and Powers (405).

Using a mixed core, Mary June Karlsen added 276 points, while Julie Javierto (185) and Haley Ferch (80) alternated as the fourth bowler.

Looking to stay hot, the Eagles will head to Sam’s Town today to play Valley.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup agains ...
Boys basketball remains perfect on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite being shorthanded, Boulder City High School boys basketball has started the season with a 3-0 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Nathaniel Lewis wrestles his opponent to the ground again ...
Lady Eagles bounce back with two victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a two-gaming winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 2-2 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jackson Buettner wrestles his opponent to the ground agai ...
Eagle wrestlers start season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School wrestling kicked off their season in style with a pair of victories over Pahrump Valley and Canyon Springs in a tri-dual on Dec. 2.

bcr default image
‘Group effort’ leads boys hoops over Moapa

Heading on the road for an intense rivalry matchup, Boulder City High School boys basketball cruised to a 72-45 victory to open the regular season against Moapa Valley.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sophia Muelrath drives past a SLAM Acad ...
Girls hoops hope to rebound after tough season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After failing to make the playoffs last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball will look to get back on track this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up fi ...
‘Unfinished business’ on the gridiron for Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as last season’s 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School girls flag football is ready to finish the job this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender ...
Eagles look to go further in postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning an experienced roster, Boulder City High School boys basketball is looking for another extended postseason run, with the ultimate goal of capturing a state championship.

Photo courtesy Sophia Kelso Boulder City senior Sophia Kelso signs her National Letter of Inten ...
Kelso signs to play For Menlo
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Moving up to the next level, senior Boulder City High School girls volleyball star Sophia Kelso committed to Menlo College to play Division II volleyball.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds win the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Sophomore sensation looks back on state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On her way to etching her name into the Nevada Interscholastic record book, Boulder City High School girls golf knows they have something special in sophomore sensation Emmerson Hinds.