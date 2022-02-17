45°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Bowlers take state title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 4:06 pm
 
(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team, starting second from left, Cayden ...
(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team, starting second from left, Cayden Angell, Jason Bardol, William Wallace, Jacob Grace-Madrigal and Zachary Dieter, celebrates with coach Garth Shultz, left, after winning the 3A state championship Friday.

Forced to sit out of play in 2021 by COVID-19, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team was robbed of the chance to repeat as 3A state champions. Fast-forward to 2022 and head coach Garth Shultz said two championships in three years was just as nice.

The Eagles took their place atop the 3A classification Friday, Feb. 11, at The Orleans, defeating Coral Academy 2096-1958. In fitting fashion, it was the Eagles’ highest point total all season.

“I was really happy for the kids to be able to win this year,” Shultz said. “It’s been great to get back out there, especially after taking a year off. We felt it could have been three in a row had we played last season. (We’re) very excited to be able to win this one.”

Principal Amy Wagner said the championship was the school’s 128th state title.

Facing more challenges than just COVID-19, the Eagles came into the season with just one bowler remaining from their 2020 championship team and had to rely on three underclassman for needed points.

“This was a very different team than our state championship team in 2020,” Shultz said. “Everyone except William (Wallace) is new for us. To be able to repeat with mostly a new team was really special.”

Making a great addition to the team, Foothill transfer senior Jason Bardol was at his best when the Eagles needed it most, leading the way with a score of 634.

“In addition to his scores, Jason also provided a lot of leadership to the younger guys,” Shultz said. “We count on two freshman and a sophomore to give us points, so him working with them, having bowled in a lot of tournaments himself was a big help this year. Losing him and William will be a big loss for us. They really helped get our young guys ready.”

Freshman Jacob Madrigal added a score of 520, Wallace bowled a 506 and freshman Zach Dieter bowled a 436 to conclude the state-winning effort.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jim Cox) Boulder City High School junior Mick Raabe stands atop the podium after winning the 1 ...
Nine grapplers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After placing second at the 3A Southern Region meet at Virgin Valley on Saturday, Feb. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team will send nine to the state meet.

Boulder City High School senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action Dec. 8, scored 12 points ...
Eagles start postseason with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Carrying an 11-game winning streak into the postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 54-48 on Monday, Feb. 14, in the opening round.

Boulder City High School junior quarterback Salah Coplin, seen in action Jan. 7 against Sunrise ...
Roundup: Strong offense carries girls to state semifinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team is clicking offensively, including in its opening round playoff victory against Mojave on Monday, Feb. 14.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Samantha Bahde lead the Lady Eagles offense against Eldorado H ...
Girls eye first-place spot in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing cohesive basketball, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 60-44 on Feb. 3 and Eldorado 43-26 on Monday, Feb. 7.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 po ...
Roundup: Boys ride 10-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising to its 10th consecutive victory, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Coral Academy on Tuesday.

(Deborah Wall) Reassembly of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, started in 1968. I ...
Bridge extends welcome to Havasu visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Moving one of England’s tourist attractions to the American Southwest sounded far-fetched until somebody did it. Now it has become the second most popular tourist destination in Arizona, only being outdone by the Grand Canyon.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.