Bowlers take state title

Forced to sit out of play in 2021 by COVID-19, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team was robbed of the chance to repeat as 3A state champions. Fast-forward to 2022 and head coach Garth Shultz said two championships in three years was just as nice.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team, starting second from left, Cayden Angell, Jason Bardol, William Wallace, Jacob Grace-Madrigal and Zachary Dieter, celebrates with coach Garth Shultz, left, after winning the 3A state championship Friday.

The Eagles took their place atop the 3A classification Friday, Feb. 11, at The Orleans, defeating Coral Academy 2096-1958. In fitting fashion, it was the Eagles’ highest point total all season.

“I was really happy for the kids to be able to win this year,” Shultz said. “It’s been great to get back out there, especially after taking a year off. We felt it could have been three in a row had we played last season. (We’re) very excited to be able to win this one.”

Principal Amy Wagner said the championship was the school’s 128th state title.

Facing more challenges than just COVID-19, the Eagles came into the season with just one bowler remaining from their 2020 championship team and had to rely on three underclassman for needed points.

“This was a very different team than our state championship team in 2020,” Shultz said. “Everyone except William (Wallace) is new for us. To be able to repeat with mostly a new team was really special.”

Making a great addition to the team, Foothill transfer senior Jason Bardol was at his best when the Eagles needed it most, leading the way with a score of 634.

“In addition to his scores, Jason also provided a lot of leadership to the younger guys,” Shultz said. “We count on two freshman and a sophomore to give us points, so him working with them, having bowled in a lot of tournaments himself was a big help this year. Losing him and William will be a big loss for us. They really helped get our young guys ready.”

Freshman Jacob Madrigal added a score of 520, Wallace bowled a 506 and freshman Zach Dieter bowled a 436 to conclude the state-winning effort.

