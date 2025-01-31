Bowlers look for strong state showing

Qualifying for the state tournament, four bowlers will represent Boulder City High School.

Lady Eagles now second in league

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the open pass against Lincoln County on Dec. 20 in a 48-41 victory.

Bowling at The Orleans on Jan. 27, Brian Wainwright finished second with a score of 587, while Bennet Forney bowled a 523.

Sloan Canyon’s Aiden Myung finished first with a score of 591.

In the girls bracket, Maeson Powers (446) and Zoey Dieter (436) placed seventh and eighth respectively, clinching the final two state berths.

The 3A Individual state tournament will be held at The Orleans Jan. 29-31.

Girls basketball

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 16-5 on the season.

Currently on a four-game winning streak, the Eagles defeated Doral Academy 43-32 on Jan. 22 and The Meadows 37-35 on Jan. 24.

Against Doral Academy, Sophia Muelrath led the way with 22 points with four rebounds and four steals, while Martorano filled up the box score with 12 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, four steals and three assists.

Against The Meadows, Martorano scored 17 points with 18 rebounds and three steals, while Muelrath scored 10 points with five rebounds.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy today, followed by a home game on Tuesday against Eldorado.

Wrestling

Making an impact on senior night, Boulder City High School wrestling fell to Virgin Valley, while defeating Eldorado.

Picking up victories in both duals for the Eagles was Logan Goode (132-pounds), Garrett Adams (157-pounds) and Sam Bonar (190-pounds).

In girls wrestling, Paisley Clemons (105-pounds) became the first girls state qualifier in school history.

The girls state tournament will take place at Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon Feb. 7-8.

Looking to qualify for state, the boys will host regionals at home this Saturday.