Bowlers have strong showing at state

Boulder City High School girls bowler Zoey Dieter finished fourth at state this past week, finishing as the highest bowler from the Eagles.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup against SLAM Academy on Jan. 30 in a 55-36 defeat.

Entering the tournament as the eighth seed, Dieter fell to The Meadows’ Yerim Jung 346-257, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Entering as the No. 7 seed, Maeson Powers fell in the opening round to Jung 328-323.

In the boys tournament, No. 2 seed Brian Wainwright fell to No. 7 Alvin Gonzalez from Valley 296-285 in the opening round, while No. 5 seed Bennet Forney fell to No. 4 seed Allen Ricafrente from Mojave.

Girls basketball

Snapping a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to SLAM Academy 55-36 on Jan. 30.

Trying to keep pace with the Bulls, Sophia Muelrath led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Mackenzie Martorano scored 11 points with 20 rebounds.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 36-35 on Jan. 28, Muelrath scored 10 points with five rebounds, while Martorano scored 10 points with 16 rebounds.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Friday for senior night.

Flag football

Snapping a two-game losing streak, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Democracy Prep 20-0 on Feb. 3.

Accounting for a pair of scores, Makayla Nelson completed 5 of 7 passing for 26 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Doing the majority of their work on the ground, Noelle Payne rushed for 152 yards and a score off of 10 attempts.

Baylee Cook caught the Eagles’ touchdown pass.

Defensively, Emily Olsen and Peyton Rogers each tallied six tackles.

The Eagles had lost their two prior matchups to Virgin Valley, 40-12, on Jan. 29 and Cadence, 26-12 on Jan. 31.

They’ll host Democracy Prep for senior night on Feb. 11.