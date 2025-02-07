63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Bowlers have strong showing at state

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup aga ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup against SLAM Academy on Jan. 30 in a 55-36 defeat.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 6, 2025 - 8:50 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls bowler Zoey Dieter finished fourth at state this past week, finishing as the highest bowler from the Eagles.

Entering the tournament as the eighth seed, Dieter fell to The Meadows’ Yerim Jung 346-257, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Entering as the No. 7 seed, Maeson Powers fell in the opening round to Jung 328-323.

In the boys tournament, No. 2 seed Brian Wainwright fell to No. 7 Alvin Gonzalez from Valley 296-285 in the opening round, while No. 5 seed Bennet Forney fell to No. 4 seed Allen Ricafrente from Mojave.

Girls basketball

Snapping a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to SLAM Academy 55-36 on Jan. 30.

Trying to keep pace with the Bulls, Sophia Muelrath led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Mackenzie Martorano scored 11 points with 20 rebounds.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 36-35 on Jan. 28, Muelrath scored 10 points with five rebounds, while Martorano scored 10 points with 16 rebounds.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Friday for senior night.

Flag football

Snapping a two-game losing streak, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Democracy Prep 20-0 on Feb. 3.

Accounting for a pair of scores, Makayla Nelson completed 5 of 7 passing for 26 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Doing the majority of their work on the ground, Noelle Payne rushed for 152 yards and a score off of 10 attempts.

Baylee Cook caught the Eagles’ touchdown pass.

Defensively, Emily Olsen and Peyton Rogers each tallied six tackles.

The Eagles had lost their two prior matchups to Virgin Valley, 40-12, on Jan. 29 and Cadence, 26-12 on Jan. 31.

They’ll host Democracy Prep for senior night on Feb. 11.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Shining on their home floor, Boulder City High School wrestling will send eight wrestlers to state, after placing third as a team at regionals.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first league loss on Jan. 31 to The Meadows, 73-66.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Qualifying for the state tournament, four bowlers will represent Boulder City High School.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on D ...
Flag football undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jack Walker goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles continue hardcourt dominance

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of league victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review King Raleigh goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on D ...
Eagles stay unbeaten in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated a trio of opponents to stay undefeated in league play, while moving to 13-5 overall on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Linc ...
Lady Eagles continue to stay in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in this past week’s slate to advance to 13-4 on the season.