Boulder Creek goes in new direction

Hoping to appeal to a new popular trend among “golfers,” Boulder Creek Golf Club has added disc golf to its course.

(Boulder Creek Golf Club) People in Boulder City can now play disc golf at the newly installed course at the Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive

Hoping to appeal to a new popular trend among “golfers,” Boulder Creek Golf Club has added disc golf to its course.

Opening the course in mid-June, disc golf is a rapidly growing sport that has swept the Southern Nevada landscape with 14 available courses.

“With having such a beautiful facility like we do out at Boulder Creek, adding disc golf allows us to share that space with another crowd, another sport,” said Andy Schaper, director of golf at the course. “This has been something that’s been in the works for years. The Las Vegas Disc Golf Association has been wanting to come to Boulder City for a while now and we’re excited to have them. It’s been a good fit.”

A 24-hole course, Boulder Creek is one of only two courses in Southern Nevada to offer an extended course of play. Sunset Disc Golf Course also has a 24-hole course, with the majority of courses only offering as many as 18 holes.

Offering great scenic views and an opportunity to get away from the Strip in Las Vegas, Schaper said he feels this makes Boulder Creek a prime destination for players to compete.

“I definitely think having 24 holes gives us an advantage over some other courses, as well as location,” Schaper said. “Being in Boulder City, golfers can get away and enjoy their experience in a noncongested area. We’re surrounded by beautiful scenery … Sunset Park (is) in the middle of town and you have all the noise that surrounds that.”

Already becoming a destination for disc golfer players, Boulder Creek hosted the 2019 Summer Sizzler presented by Innova, a Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned event July 20.

Featuring 96 players and a total purse of $1,880, the tournament featured 12 matches, bringing an abundance of new travelers to town.

“Having disc golf tournaments will help bring visitors over the hill,” Schaper added. “These opportunities can help spread the word of what a great and unique place Boulder City is. At our last tournament, we had probably over 100 people attend and it helps open eyes and lets them know that Boulder City is a great place to come and enjoy and get away from the crazy life of Las Vegas.”

Boulder Creek has already received praise for its course and facilities, earning a B+ review from discgolfscene.com, which provides a review for each course in town.

One reviewer said the course has “good flow with lots of challenges, well-defined sand traps and fairways that are like carpet.” He also commended the staff for being friendly.

“Having the high ranking speaks volumes to the staff and how people are treated when they show up to the facility,” Schaper said. “That’s the one thing we have control over, the experience we provide and how we treat our customers. I’m very happy that people are coming out to experience the disc golf course and spend the day with us.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.