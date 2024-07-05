Boulder City High School names Hall of Fame inductees

Last week, Boulder City High School announced the names of those chosen to be inducted in the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame for athletics.

The purpose of the BCHS Golden Eagle Hall of Fame is to “honor and recognize outstanding individuals who have had a significant and lasting impact on BCHS athletics as athlete, coach or contributor.”

“I believe the award to get into the Hall of Fame is a prestigious award,” BCHS Athletic Director Alex Moore said earlier this year when the school began accepting nominees. “This will be my fourth class that I will be involved with inducting into the Hall of Fame, and I have had nothing but great feedback from the inductees and the community about how this is an honor to be part of. Students see the wall of plaques and some have said they want to be on that wall someday.”

Members of the 12th class of the Hall of Fame are: Ashley Vince, Chuck Rants, Denise Haley, JJ Christian, Jill Seaton and Mitch Barlow. Contributors include Charger Construction and Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682.

The Hall adds new inductees every two to three years with about a half-dozen chosen each time. Moore said athletes who graduated previous to 2014 were eligible for nomination this year. Coaches and contributors are automatically eligible for nomination. Nominees not selected the first year of their nomination will have their applications placed in an active file for future years. Re-nomination is permitted.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the 12th class will be recognized and honored during the school’s homecoming football game which begins at 7 p.m. Also, on Saturday, Sept. 14, this class will be honored at the Hall of Fame luncheon. The luncheon will take place at the BCHS Student Activities Center at noon. Former BCHS Athletic Director/coach Robert Northridge, who created the Hall, will be the master of ceremonies for the event. Tickets for the catered luncheon can be purchased at Boulder City High School from the banker. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person.

Tad Thormodsgaard, a state champion wrestler and member of the class of 1987, was a 2017 Hall inductee. Of the induction he said, “So many great students and athletes have passed down the halls of BCHS and I feel blessed and honored to be mentioned in the same category of those that have been inducted into the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame. I reflect on all the great teammates, workout partners, coaches and support I had from my family and the supportive community during my formative years at BCHS. I’m truly thankful and honored to be part of the BCHS Golden Eagle Hall of Fame.”

For additional information regarding the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame call Boulder City High School at 702-799-8200 ext. 4120.