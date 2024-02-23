49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Bonar lone BC wrestler to place at state tourney

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 22, 2024 - 7:36 pm
 
Photo courtesy Jim Cox BCHS head coach Jim Cox celebrates making it to the 3A state meet with w ...
Photo courtesy Jim Cox BCHS head coach Jim Cox celebrates making it to the 3A state meet with wrestlers Sam Bonar, Charlie Stewart, Logan Goode, Caleb Porter and assistant coach Allen Haines at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, in Bullhead City, Ariz., Feb. 16.

The lone wrestler to make his way to the podium for Boulder City High School, junior Sammy Bonar, placed third at the 3A state meet on Feb. 16 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Bonar, who won the 190-pound weight division at the 3A Southern Region meet, defeated North Valley’s Isaac McBride to finish as the top Southern competitor.

Elko’s Eli Finlayson and Lowry’s Luke Fentress finished first and second respectively.

Unable to place, junior Logan Goode (132) and sophomore Caleb Porter (175) each got state meet experience heading into next season, while senior Charlie Stewart (165) ended his prep career with the Eagles.

Bowling

Falling in the state semifinals, both Boulder City High School programs ended their seasons.

Hanging tough, the girls fell to Mojave 1,736-1,633, behind 436 points from junior Maeson Powers.

Senior Emma Wood bowled a 421, while junior Zoey Dieter bowled a 400.

For the boys, junior Zach Dieter bowled a 550 in their 2,200-1,879 loss to The Meadows.

Senior Ian Aldridge bowled a 479.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner The Boulder City High School girls flag football team came up short a ...
Lady Eagles second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School flag football fell to rival Virgin Valley 28-6 on Feb. 20, but still look at this season as a success.

bcr default image
Basketball season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball ended their season on Feb. 14 with a 73-52 defeat to Mater East in the 3A Southern region semifinals.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Noelle Payne rushes the ball upfield against Eldor ...
Lady Eagles move ahead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking like a team capable of winning it all, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado 48-12 on Feb. 13.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton brings the ball up court against Vi ...
Eagles dominate in first-round playoff win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball opened postseason play with a bang on Feb. 12, cruising past rival Virgin Valley 72-45.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne goes up for a layup against SLAM ...
Eagles finish regular season with 18 wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the week with a 1-1 slate, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a much-needed victory over Coral Academy on Feb. 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sophia Muelrath pulls up in transition for a shot ...
Lady Eagles’ basketball season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished their season on Jan. 6 with a 57-21 defeat to Coral Academy, falling to 11-12 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Boulder City wrestler Charlie Stewart, right, face ...
Wrestlers end regular season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on a clinic in their final regular-season match, Boulder City High School wrestling dominated Clark on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City defenders (from left) Indy Ruth, Rylea St.Cl ...
Lucky 13 for flag football squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 13-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, senior Kylie Flowers looks to ...
Lady Eagles get back above .500 with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 10-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball defeated The Meadows 43-39 on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SL ...
Boys hoops win fifth straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball advanced to 17-3 on the season, after an 80-34 defeat of Doral Academy on Jan. 30.