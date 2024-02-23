Bonar lone BC wrestler to place at state tourney

The lone wrestler to make his way to the podium for Boulder City High School, junior Sammy Bonar, placed third at the 3A state meet on Feb. 16 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Photo courtesy Jim Cox BCHS head coach Jim Cox celebrates making it to the 3A state meet with wrestlers Sam Bonar, Charlie Stewart, Logan Goode, Caleb Porter and assistant coach Allen Haines at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, in Bullhead City, Ariz., Feb. 16.

Bonar, who won the 190-pound weight division at the 3A Southern Region meet, defeated North Valley’s Isaac McBride to finish as the top Southern competitor.

Elko’s Eli Finlayson and Lowry’s Luke Fentress finished first and second respectively.

Unable to place, junior Logan Goode (132) and sophomore Caleb Porter (175) each got state meet experience heading into next season, while senior Charlie Stewart (165) ended his prep career with the Eagles.

Bowling

Falling in the state semifinals, both Boulder City High School programs ended their seasons.

Hanging tough, the girls fell to Mojave 1,736-1,633, behind 436 points from junior Maeson Powers.

Senior Emma Wood bowled a 421, while junior Zoey Dieter bowled a 400.

For the boys, junior Zach Dieter bowled a 550 in their 2,200-1,879 loss to The Meadows.

Senior Ian Aldridge bowled a 479.

