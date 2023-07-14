96°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Bigfoot Hoops champions

July 13, 2023 - 7:44 pm
 
Photo courtesy of Henderson Basketball Academy Playing for Coach Ron Cobbs of the Henderson Bas ...
Photo courtesy of Henderson Basketball Academy Playing for Coach Ron Cobbs of the Henderson Basketball Academy are (from left) point guard Luke Wright, shooting guard Sean Pendelton, and small forward Jack Walker of Boulder City.

Boulder City was well represented at the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Main Event tournament, July 6-9. AAU teams from around the country attended this NCAA certified event, as well as college coaches who eyed potential recruits. Playing for the Henderson Basketball Academy team, the 16-year-olds earned the Gold Level Championship Trophy. Look for these players at the Boulder City High School games this season.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photos courtesy Brandi McClaren A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had st ...
From B.C. to L.A.

A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had strong showings in several events last weekend in a meet held at the University of Southern California. The meet featured swimmers from Arizona, Utah, Oregon, California, Nevada and Wyoming. Representing the Boulder City Heatwave were, from left, Phoebe McClaren who finished eighth overall in the 800-meter freestyle and ninth in the 1,500-meter freestyle, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren, who both had personal bests.

Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bret Lundgaard, a 2004 graduate of Boulder City High School was named Ivy League Coach of the Year after leading Princeton to a 2022-23 conference championship.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
City participates in World’s Largest Swim Lesson
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Last week swimmers at the Boulder City Pool joined tens of thousands of other swimmers at some 600 locations in more than 20 countries for the 2023 iteration of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees
Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following standout spring seasons, Boulder City High School baseball star Dylan Spencer and softball star Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections for the All-Southern Nevada team in their respective sports.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray was one of two BCHS track members, along ...
Eagles recognized for achievements on court, track, links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City junior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team, one of six Eagles named to the team in their respective sports.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Josie McClaren, who recently graduated, was one of six BCHS swim ...
Six swimmers named to All-Southern Nevada team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honoring their highly-decorated program, six Boulder City High School swimmers were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Coach Rachelle Huxford with her coach of the year plaque ...
Huxford named coach of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City head volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford was named 3A coach of the year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-sport athlete Bruce Woodbury also excelled in the classroom ...
Woodbury honored for athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School three-sport star Bruce Woodbury was named male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Las Vegas Sun, for his outstanding efforts in both athletics and academic.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Roman Rose sets the ball during volleyball action earlier ...
Trio of Eagles make All-State first team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dominating the 3A landscape en route to their third consecutive 3A state championship, three Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A All-State first team, while a pair were named second team selections.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Brady Sorenson spikes the ball against Sunrise Mountain i ...
Volleyball team cleans up with division honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A Mountain League team.