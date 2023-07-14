Bigfoot Hoops champions
Boulder City was well represented at the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Main Event tournament, July 6-9. AAU teams from around the country attended this NCAA certified event, as well as college coaches who eyed potential recruits. Playing for the Henderson Basketball Academy team, the 16-year-olds earned the Gold Level Championship Trophy. Look for these players at the Boulder City High School games this season.
