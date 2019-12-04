52°F
Sports

Big win, loss offer valuable lesson

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 4, 2019 - 3:45 pm
 

Splitting a pair of games against 4A opponents to start the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball team will rely on team play as it moves forward.

Getting everyone involved routinely against Basic on Monday, Dec. 2, the Lady Eagles cruised to a 54-45 victory. Turning the ball over excessively and hindered by foul trouble, Boulder City loss to Green Valley 47-29 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

“There’s always a good lesson to learn when you get beat,” head coach Lisa Foster said. “It’s humbling, especially after you come off a big win in your first game of the season against Basic. The girls were kind of on a high, so this will teach them that we can’t ever be comfortable. We have to show up every day and play our best. Tonight we had 27 turnovers. We’re not going to win playing that way.”

Showing signs opening night of being a dominant team once again this season, junior Ellie Howard led the way with 27 points and 17 rebounds.

Senior Keely Alexander and junior Callie Williams each dished out seven assists, while sophomore Samantha Bahde added two assists.

“When everyone is getting involved, it makes it a lot easier for Ellie to score,” Foster said. “We had a lot of girls assisting on Ellie’s points, along with her putbacks off of rebounds. When we play team basketball, we can all be successful.”

Showing all-around performances, Williams added 8 points and 10 rebounds, with four steals against Basic. Alexander added 7 points, with five steals.

Bahde and senior Sophia Morris each added 4 points and five rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

Hindered by foul trouble against Green Valley in their loss, Howard remained effective with 10 points, but sat a majority of the game on the bench. Williams paced the girls with 10 points and Alexander added 6 points.

Still finding a team identity with a young core, the Lady Eagles will get plenty of reps with each other this weekend, participating in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic starting today, Dec. 5, followed by their league opener against SLAM Academy at home on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

