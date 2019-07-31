101°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Beach area long on adventures

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
July 31, 2019 - 1:47 pm
 

Long Beach, California, is an especially good summer destination, if you like to augment beach time with other adventures. Highlights in Long Beach include touring the famous ocean liner Queen Mary, the Aquarium of the Pacific, taking a harbor cruise and walking along the boardwalk at Shoreline Village.

In her day, the Queen Mary was considered the finest passenger ship ever built. Her maiden voyage was in 1936 and was followed by hundreds crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The ship’s elite passengers were treated to the finest accommodations and dining.

When World War II broke out she was put into military service and was painted a drab gray, traveling 600,000 miles as a troopship and transporting more than 700,000 troops. After the war, the former “Gray Ghost” resumed her bright colors and her original role as a passenger liner. She made her final voyage in 1967, and soon after permanently docked in Long Beach.

People from all around the world come to see the ship. A self-guided tour is fun; you can walk from bow to stern, and on seven decks, checking out the exhibits. For more excitement, sign up for the Ghosts and Legends Tour. The tour takes you to places where paranormal events have been reported. One is the indoor art deco swimming pool, and where the mood is set with light effects, artificial fog and the sounds of water splashing and a child screaming, both realistic enough to give you chills.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is home to more than 12,000 animals, focusing on Southern California and Baja, the Northern Pacific and the tropical Pacific. Permanent staff and volunteers help keep this aquarium thriving, and 200 of the volunteers work underwater as divers to help the animals. One place to catch a glimpse of them is the three-story blue cavern exhibit. It’s patterned after a kelp forest that actually exists off of nearby Santa Catalina Island. Look for leopard sharks, shovelnose guitarfish and moray eels. Be sure to take your children to the ray touch pool, a safe hands-on experience.

Shoreline Village on Rainbow Harbor will remind you of a New England seaside town. It has restaurants, boutiques and other family-friendly stores. Kids will love to ride the carousel and play in the arcade. You certainly won’t go hungry as there are a variety of business and restaurants that serve everything from ice cream cones to some of the finest seafood in Southern California. Be sure to either make a reservation or arrive early in the evening to get an outdoor front row seat and take in a California sunset.

For more information, contact the attractions themselves at: The Queen Mary, https://www.queenmary.com, 800-437-2934; Aquarium of the Pacific http://www.aquariumofpacific.org, 562-590-3100; and Harbor Breeze Yacht Charters and Cruises, http://www.longbeachcruises.com, 562-983-6880.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Little League) Catcher Cameron Calvez prepares to catch a pitch for Boulder City ...
Down but not out
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The journey became tougher for Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars at the Western Regional tournament, but they shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

(Alex Moore) Boulder City head coach Chris Morelli addresses players from both Boulder City Hig ...
Practice makes perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Attending their first summer skills camp in five years, Boulder City High School gained some much needed practice reps in Emmett, Idaho.

Ethan Porter of Boulder City, seen competing in the 2018 USA Triathlon Junior National Champion ...
Porter ready for national triathlon
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Porter, a junior at Boulder City High School, will compete in the 2019 USA Triathlon Junior National Championship on Saturday in West Chester, Ohio.

(Kurt Bailey) Continuing their winning way, Boulder City, the two-time defending 3A state champ ...
Sports Briefs, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

Volleyball team wins tourney

(Getty Images)
City Recreation, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

Free youth volleyball clinic

(DCI Photography) Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars won the state championship Sunday ...
All-Stars win Little League state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding redemption after last year’s heartbreaking loss, Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars claimed the Nevada championship on Sunday, July 21, defeating Mountain Ridge from District 4, 8-7.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, is competing in the 2019 FINA World C ...
Grothe vies against world’s best swimmers
By Boulder City Review

Competing in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished eighth in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, July 21.

Challenger Sports, formerly known as the British Soccer Camp, returns to Boulder City on Aug. 5 ...
Camp blends international soccer styles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to help further the development of Boulder City’s future soccer stars, Challenger Sports will make its way back to town Aug. 5-9 for its 10th annual instructional camp at Pratte Soccer Fields at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.