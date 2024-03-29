BCHS wins four straight on diamond

Getting to .500 on the season with a 4-4 record, Boulder City High School baseball has rallied for four consecutive wins, defeating Mater East and earning a forfeit victory over Mojave in this week’s slate.

Photo by Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render gets on base against Canyon Springs in a 13-3 victory on March 18.

Getting to .500 on the season with a 4-4 record, Boulder City High School baseball has rallied for four consecutive wins, defeating Mater East and earning a forfeit victory over Mojave in this week’s slate.

“A win streak is always a nice thing to have,” senior Derek Render said. “It keeps the energy high and allows for us to keep momentum going into following games. The Blazer Bash didn’t go exactly how we wanted, but we got a lot of positives from it. We know where we made mistakes and are already working on fixing those things at practice.”

Closing out Mater East late on March 25, the Eagles tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning to cruise to a 4-0 victory.

At the plate, sophomore Ethan Wagstaff finished 1-for-1 with a run batted in, while junior Gavin Flake batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Dazzling at the plate, Render (2-for-4) and sophomore Aiden Armstrong (1-for-2) each hit triples to spark the Eagles offense.

Helping the Eagles youth movement grind out wins, Karter Law batted 1-for-3 on the day.

“Seeing our younger guys stepping up and not backing down from the challenge is exciting to me,” Render said. “They have definitely earned my respect as well as the other seniors. My freshman year I had to step up on a varsity ball club, so I’m able to help them when it comes to the nerves they are feeling. I feel it is my job as a senior to keep them both calm and collected.”

Doing a little bit of everything, Wagstaff picked up the victory on the mound, throwing seven shutout innings, allowing only one hit with seven strikeouts.

On the base path, Wagstaff also had a stolen base for the Eagles.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to 5A Spring Valley on Saturday, followed by a home game against The Meadows on Monday and road game at The Meadows on Tuesday.