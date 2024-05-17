BCHS swims its way to regional titles

Taking the competition by storm, both Boulder City High School swim programs won regional championships on May 11 at Pavilion Pool.

Photo courtesy Yolanda Martinez Boulder City High School boys and girls swim programs pose after completing clean sweeps at regionals on May 11 at Pavilion Pool.

Taking the competition by storm, both Boulder City High School swim programs won regional championships on May 11 at Pavilion Pool.

Swimming away with the trophy, the boys were dominant with a team score of 497 points, with their next closest competitor Coral (401).

“The boys won handily at regionals and we had some really amazing time drops,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “We’ll have a much tougher time with Truckee at state. They can win their region up there without much effort, so we can expect a much tighter meet. If we are healthy and do not make mistakes, I still think we can win.”

Leading the way for the boys, senior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while junior LeAndre Daniels captured first in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.

Sophomore Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while sophomore Tate Orton finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 50-yard freestyle.

Junior Brigham Jensen finished third in the 100-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays, the team of Higley, Orton, Jensen, Daniels, McClaren, senior Vinnie Freiburger, sophomore Canyon Lenon and sophomore Ayden Villa placed first.

Edging out their rival in a closer battle, the girls won with a score of 405 points over Virgin Valley (377).

“The girls were close to Virgin Valley,” Carroll said. “We have a shot for runner-up at state, but again we need to be healthy and mistake-free. We had some good time drops, but this needs to continue.”

Leading the way, senior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, setting a new school record in the 500.

Freshman Zoey McClaren finished second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, while junior Chayce Larson finished second in the 100-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Savannah Fecteau finished third in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Phoebe McClaren, Zoey McClaren, Larson, Fecteau, senior Naomi Farnsworth, junior Hannah Angell, freshman Audrey Humphrey and freshman Kennedy Steckelberg placed first.

Heading back to Pavilion Pool this weekend, both teams will have championships on their mind.