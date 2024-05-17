84°F
BCHS swims its way to regional titles

Photo courtesy Yolanda Martinez Boulder City High School boys and girls swim programs pose after completing clean sweeps at regionals on May 11 at Pavilion Pool.
Eagles soar to four-peat in volleyball
Lady Eagles remain hot going into state tourney
Golfers capture first Southern Region title since 2021
Eagles on quest for fourth straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 16, 2024 - 5:56 pm
 

Taking the competition by storm, both Boulder City High School swim programs won regional championships on May 11 at Pavilion Pool.

Swimming away with the trophy, the boys were dominant with a team score of 497 points, with their next closest competitor Coral (401).

“The boys won handily at regionals and we had some really amazing time drops,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “We’ll have a much tougher time with Truckee at state. They can win their region up there without much effort, so we can expect a much tighter meet. If we are healthy and do not make mistakes, I still think we can win.”

Leading the way for the boys, senior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while junior LeAndre Daniels captured first in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.

Sophomore Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while sophomore Tate Orton finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 50-yard freestyle.

Junior Brigham Jensen finished third in the 100-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays, the team of Higley, Orton, Jensen, Daniels, McClaren, senior Vinnie Freiburger, sophomore Canyon Lenon and sophomore Ayden Villa placed first.

Edging out their rival in a closer battle, the girls won with a score of 405 points over Virgin Valley (377).

“The girls were close to Virgin Valley,” Carroll said. “We have a shot for runner-up at state, but again we need to be healthy and mistake-free. We had some good time drops, but this needs to continue.”

Leading the way, senior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, setting a new school record in the 500.

Freshman Zoey McClaren finished second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, while junior Chayce Larson finished second in the 100-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Savannah Fecteau finished third in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Phoebe McClaren, Zoey McClaren, Larson, Fecteau, senior Naomi Farnsworth, junior Hannah Angell, freshman Audrey Humphrey and freshman Kennedy Steckelberg placed first.

Heading back to Pavilion Pool this weekend, both teams will have championships on their mind.

THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Diane Rose Boulder City High School boys volleyball celebrates their fourth cons ...
Eagles soar to four-peat in volleyball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dynasty, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their fourth consecutive 3A state championship Tuesday, defeating rival Virgin Valley 3-0 on May 14 at Sunrise Mountain High School.

Photo courtesy Rebecca Mackey Celebrating on their home field, Boulder City High School softbal ...
Lady Eagles remain hot going into state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In search of their first state championship since 2010, Boulder City High School softball is rolling into the 3A state tournament with plenty of momentum.

Photo courtesy Tara Imboden Boulder City High School boys golf celebrate their first Southern R ...
Golfers capture first Southern Region title since 2021
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Overcoming a day-one deficit, Boulder City High School won their first Southern Region title since 2021 with a strong day-two performance.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 ...
Eagles on quest for fourth straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Mater East 3-0 on May 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render throws a strike against Mater East on ...
Inexperienced team surprising many
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Growing up before the eyes of many, inexperienced Boulder City High School baseball earned a playoff victory against Mater East on May 6.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton ...
Another strong showing by girls track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Owning their home meet on April 24, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the event, winning 13 of 18 events to finish with a team score of 193 points.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing league play with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a pair of games this week to close out the regular season with a 23-6 record.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles increase streak to eight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On an eight-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy on April 29 and Canyon Springs on April 25, finishing the regular season with a 19-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
BCHS volleyball picks up 3 late-season wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dominant stretch of play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a trio of games this week to advance to 21-6 on the season.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Leaping for first, senior Aspen Christian soars in the High Jump a ...
Girls continue dominance on track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to shine this season, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the field at Spring Valley on April 18.