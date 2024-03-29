BCHS seeking nominees for Hall of Fame

One just has to stand in the Boulder City High School gymnasium and slowly turn from side to the other to see what sports means to the school and town.

One just has to stand in the Boulder City High School gymnasium and slowly turn from side to the other to see what sports means to the school and town.

Dozens and dozens of Nevada-shaped reminders represent the number of state championships that have been won over the years by the blue and gold. And, that doesn’t even include the individual state titles.

With so much success, in 2000 Bob Northridge, a longtime BCHS athletic director, created the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame, which honors athletes, coaches and contributors to BCHS sports. Inductions have been made every two to three years since the Hall of Fame was created, with 2024 being one of those years.

The athletic department at BCHS is currently in the process of organizing the 12th class of nominees who have impacted sports at the school.

BCHS Athletic Director Alex Moore said athletes who graduated previous to 2014 are eligible for nomination. Coaches and contributors are automatically eligible for nomination. Nominees not selected the first year of their nomination will have their applications placed in an active file for future years. Re-nomination is permitted.

“I believe the award to get into the Hall of Fame is a prestigious award,” Moore said. “This will be my fourth class that I will be involved with inducting into the Hall of Fame, and I have had nothing but great feedback from the inductees and the community about how this is an honor to be part of. Students see the wall of plaques and some have said they want to be on that wall someday.”

For those wishing to nominate someone, they are asked to include as much information as possible with their nomination. Nominations for the 2024 Hall of Fame class are due on or before May 10. Nomination forms and packets can be picked up at Boulder City High School or emailed upon request.

Questions can be directed to Moore at the BCHS athletic office at 799-8200 ext. 4120 or email at mooref@nv.ccsd.net.

Nominations can be mailed to:

BCHS Athletics 1101 Fifth St. Boulder City, NV 89005.

A committee of past inductees will vote upon those nominated with the winners being announced later in the year.

Some of those past inductees in the Hall of Fame shared with the Review what that honor means to them:

Tad Thormodsgaard

BCHS class: 1987. HOF class: 2017. Sport: State champion wrestler

“So many great students and athletes have passed down the halls of BCHS and I feel blessed and honored to be mentioned in the same category of those that have been inducted into the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame. I reflect on all the great teammates, workout partners, coaches and support I had from my family and the supportive community during my formative years at BCHS. I’m truly thankful and honored to be part of the BCHS Golden Eagle Hall of Fame.”

Darcee (Werly) Romero

BCHS class: 1994. HOF class: 2012. Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track

“I have always been a part of Boulder City sports since I was 5 years old, so being able to play volleyball, basketball and track for BCHS was a dream. And to be good enough at them to be inducted into the BCHS Hall Of Fame was absolutely an honor. I love seeing my records still stand for track. I’m hoping one day soon we get some wheels on the track team and they break the records. I also love being able to take my 22-year-old son up to Boulder to remind him what a stud his mom was. I love Boulder City and I love being a member of the BCHS Hall Of Fame.”

Bruce Momsen

HOF class: 2007. Sport: Longtime BCHS coach

“When I was selected to be in the Boulder City Hall of Fame as well as the Nevada NIAA Hall of Fame, it was a humbling and exciting moment in my life. To be recognized by Boulder City and the NIAA was a pinnacle in my coaching career. Coaching three sports for 25 years was at times taxing but enjoyable. As far as championships, I was lucky to have great assistant coaches and athletes and had nine state championship teams in track, three in cross country and seven runners-up in both track and cross country. The nicest part of all of it is to have athletes, who are now adults, still call me ‘coach.’”

Danny Cocks

BCHS class: 1992. HOF class: 2019. Sports: Football, track

“I hadn’t ever really reflected on this question before. What it means to me to be in the HOF is that my parents were right when they insisted I play two sports in high school. I wanted to run cross country and run track. My dad said one had to be football. It’s fun sharing with my patients, those who are aware of BCHS sports, that I’m member of the HOF.”

Carla Pracht

BCHS class: 1987. HOF class: 2009. Sports: Track, cross country, basketball

“When I was first notified I was going to be inducted into the Boulder City Hall of Fame in 2009, I was very excited and honored. It brought back so many awesome memories of being a Boulder City Eagle and participating in a variety of team sports. I was very fortunate to have awesome coaches and teammates. I learned a great deal throughout the years and will cherish the memories. Boulder City High School is definitely one of a kind.”

For the complete list of past inductees, visit bouldercityreview.com once this article is posted.

2000

Ken Andree

Gordon Miles

Bill Ferrence

Ron Resler

David Shay

Gene Schultz

James Nelson

Leland Smale

Tammy McKeever

2001

Barney Schultheis

Joe Kine Jr.

Brian Fox

Russell Hafen

Cynthia Sullivan

Barbara Finley

Charles Greenwood

William McCormick Jr.

2003

Shearl Neilson

Nathan Burchette

Kathleen Wood

Alvin Alexander

Ronald Walsh

John Milburn

Roger Barnson

Peter Wartman

Erin Mahar

Dave Belding

John Shipp

2005

Ron Dale

John Mondt

Kirk Hafen

Doug Lee

Stacy Stuart-Atkin

Neil Thormodsgaard

Ben Davis

Ed Forrester

Jack & Dorothy Rants

2007

Marvin Mayes

Bruce Momsen

Bob Gettler

Paul Adams

Torii Lee Lehr

Jim Aylward

John Gutierrez

Sam Gutierrez

Tim Zapolski

Leonard Resler

2009

Charles Stuart

Carla Pracht

Judy Barton

Ray Thurston

Summer Milburn Youngblood

Melissa Moynihan McCool

Troy Sullivan

Leland Sullivan

2012

Brett Woodhall

Darcee Werly Romero

William “Bill” Bowie

Robert Northridge

Lee Hafen

Chris Wells

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis and Nancy Houser

2014

Jay Booth

Angel Thompson

Mike Pacini

Bruce Reid

Kristie McRae

Bret Lundgaard

Bill Strachan

Adam Katzenbach

2017

Frank Baird

Regina Quintero

Tad Thormodsgaard

Sara Carroll

Katie Palmer-Mackay

Winterwood Men’s Golf Association

Kara Lundgaard

Shane Stemmer

2019

Barb Agostini

Jacob Snow

Gina Davis

Andrew Huxford

James Farrelly

Georgia Marshall

Danny Cocks

Paul Dosch

Richard Huggins

2022

Stephanie Aylward

Scott Bahde

Kevin Smith

Boulder Dam Credit Union

Christina Mooney

Tyler Bletsch

Doug Fewell

Bret Runion Desert Sun Realty

Robert Chapman

Zane Grothe

Robert Reese

Jason Baratcart