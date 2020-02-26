64°F
Sports

BCHS misses state tourney by 2 points

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 26, 2020 - 3:43 pm
 

Unable to make a return trip to the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team fell to rival Moapa Valley 37-35 on Feb. 20 in the 3A Southern Region playoffs.

A tight game until the end, the highest lead of the night was 3 points for the Pirates after the third quarter in a thrilling matchup.

“It was a great game,” head coach Lisa Foster said. “Going into it, I just said I hope we play as well as we can and we did. I think both teams are fantastic and if we played 10 times, we’d probably each win five. It’s a toss up every time.”

Moapa Valley ended up winning the 3A Southern Region championship.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

For the complete story, subscribe to the Boulder City Review at www.bouldercityreview.com or call 702-823-1457.

