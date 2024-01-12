BCHS looks to rebound after loss

Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first loss to The Meadows 62-60 on Jan. 11, falling to 12-3 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives against a Moapa Valley opponent during recent action.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne drives up the court at home for the Eagles.

Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first loss to The Meadows 62-60 on Jan. 11, falling to 12-3 on the season.

Falling to the Mustangs, the Eagles suffered a fourth-quarter collapse where they were outscored 26-16.

“We let one slip away against The Meadows,” head coach John Balistere said. “They’re a really good team. Our guys played hard, but we didn’t execute down the stretch.”

Ahead after three quarters, junior Luke Wright scored 19 points, with five assists and four steals, while senior Roman Rose added 14 points with five assists and two steals.

“We kept playing and gave ourselves opportunities, but we felt like we were one possession away,” Balistere said. “The guys felt we let it slip away after the loss. We’re a confident group. They want the opportunity to play them before the season ends.”

Finishing the week with a 2-1 slate, the Eagles picked up victories over Doral Academy on Jan. 4 and Moapa Valley on Jan. 5.

Defeating Doral Academy 86-34, junior Sean Pendleton scored 25 points with five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Rose added 18 points with four steals.

Junior Easton Welbourne added 14 points with five steals and four assists, while Wright added nine points with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Routing Moapa Valley 59-31, junior Jack Walker had a breakout game for the Eagles, scoring 17 points with five rebounds, while Pendleton and Welbourne each added 12 points.

Wright added seven points with five assists, while Rose added six points with six rebounds and four assists.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will travel to Coral Academy today.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.