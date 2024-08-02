BCHS gym gets needed facelift

A long overdue maintenance project has finally been completed at Boulder City High School, with the Eagles upgrading the playing surface in their gymnasium.

Intended to be refurbished every 10 years, the Eagles over the summer completely sanded down their gym flooring to its original wood, something that hasn’t been done since the gym was built in 2000.

“This was something that was long overdue,” BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said. “Every year during the summer, we rough up the flooring and re-coat with sealer. It was recently just brought to my attention that we had to completely refurbish it and that this should be done every 10 years.”

Now a lighter, brand new looking color, the Eagles had all the original paint and finish removed, making way for a new logo design at center court.

Along with the refurbishments, new baseboards were also installed in the gym, along with the purchase of a protective floor cover that will preserve the integrity of the playing surface.

Upgrading the athletic department isn’t something new for the Eagles, who feature some of nicest facilities in the 3A classification.

Over the past decade, the Eagles have installed a new state-of-the-art weight room, added a second tennis court and replaced the grass on their football field with an artificial turf.

“We needed to do something to improve the athletic department,” Wagner said. “I love that we’ve been able to make upgrades over the past few years. These kids deserve it.”

