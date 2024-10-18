BCHS golf crowned 3A Southern girls champions

Boulder City High School girls golf heads into state in the driver’s seat after winning the 3A Southern Region meet on Oct. 10.

Photo courtesy Robert Reese From left, Riley Elder, Emmerson Hinds, Makenzie Martorano and Morgen Terrill celebrate on Oct. 10 at Boulder City Municipal after winning the 3A Southern Region championship.

Using their home course at Boulder City Municipal to their advantage, the Eagles collectively shot a 701 on the day, edging past rivals Virgin Valley (750) and Coral Academy (774).

“I’m very happy with the team win,” head coach Robert Reese said. “The girls had a fantastic first day and backed it up with a very solid second day.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, sophomore Emmerson Hinds won her second consecutive individual regional title, shooting a 146 over the two-day stretch.

“Emmerson is a special talent,” Reese said. “She works very hard for everything she accomplishes. We are lucky to have her and enjoy watching her do her thing.”

Finishing fifth on the day was junior Riley Elder, who shot a 182, while sophomore Makenzie Martorano finished eighth overall out of 22 golfers with a score of 185.

Freshman Morgan Terrill finished tied for 10th with a score of 188.

Going into the state meet at Dayton Valley, the Eagles know they’re a young team, but have as good a chance as anyone behind last season individual state champion Hinds.

“I want to win it but expectations are tough to say,” Reese said. “We are a very young team, with a freshman, two sophomores and a junior who has only played golf for a year and a half. I just want us to enjoy the experience and compete. If that’s enough to win it, then even better.”

Results from the Eagles’ state championship meet will appear in next week’s issue.