BCHS dominates volleyball court

Continuing to win in dominant fashion, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Chaparral, Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon during its past three-game slate.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Travis Hess shows his stuff at the net Tuesday, April 5, against Chaparral. He blocked three shots.

“We’re playing very well right now,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “The last few weeks have really given us a chance to play some of our guys off the bench and get everyone involved. I’ve never had a team with this much depth. We’re excited to keep working hard and push toward the postseason.”

Routing Chaparral 25-3, 25-14, 25-10 on Tuesday, April 5, senior Kannon Rose led the way with nine kills and six digs. Junior Tyler Lemmel and sophomore Brady Sorenson each added eight kills.

Senior Kenny Rose dished out 30 assists with seven serving aces, while sophomore Travis Hess blocked three shots.

Routing Cadence 25-6, 25-2, 25-16 on Friday, April 1, Kannon Rose generated nine kills, with four aces and digs each, while Hess added eight kills. Kenny Rose dished out 31 assists with five aces, and sophomore Roman Rose made seven digs defensively.

“We have a lot of depth on this team, especially with our younger players stepping up,” Huxford said. “I think the thing that makes us so great and these players so great is that they fell in love with the game of volleyball. You can see the passion they play with and it really shows when they take the court. Our younger guys are getting more confidence after each match and they’re making a difference for us.”

Routing Sloan Canyon 25-4, 25-16, 25-14 on March 31, Lemmel led the way with 11 kills and four digs. Hess added eight kills. Kenny Rose dished out 25 assists with five aces, while Roman Rose made seven digs with four aces.

Prepping for their toughest 3A match of the season, the Eagles will travel to Clark tonight.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.