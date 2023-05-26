88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

BCHS boys take home third straight title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 25, 2023 - 7:04 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Brady Sorenson spikes the ball agai ...
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Brady Sorenson spikes the ball against Sunrise Mountain in the 3A state championship game at Shadow Ridge High School on May 17.
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of the BCHS boys’ volleyball team and co ...
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of the BCHS boys’ volleyball team and coaches put up three fingers to represent the team’s third state championship in a row.
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of the BCHS boys’ volleyball team and co ...
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of the BCHS boys’ volleyball team and coaches put up three fingers to represent the team’s third state championship in a row.

In dominating fashion, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their third consecutive 3A state championship, defeating Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on May 17.

Filled with joy after the last point hit the scoreboard at Shadow Ridge High School, head coach Rachelle Huxford expressed relief.

“I was very relieved for it to be over,” Huxford said. “With Clark falling in the semifinals, there were some nerves. It’s honestly anyone’s game on any given day and the boys came out and wanted it more.”

Routing the Miners 25-10, 25-18, 25-21, the game, much like the season, was never in doubt as the Eagles prevailed as the better team.

Finishing with a new program record of 32 wins, junior Brady Sorenson led the way much like he did all season, with 11 kills and three serving aces, while junior Travis Hess added seven kills.

“We practiced hard all week and had it in our minds that we were going to three-peat,” Sorenson said. “After the game it was very relieving.”

Fueling the winning effort, junior Roman Rose dished out 23 assists with seven aces, winning his third championship with the program.

Rose, who had previously won a pair of championships with his class of 2022 twin brothers Kannon and Kenny, called the moment rewarding.

“It felt great to win another championship,” Rose said. “My brothers always made fun of me for not winning one on my own and now we have. It felt great to prove we are the best team again.”

Mixing offense and defense to cruise to victory, senior Jared Lamoreaux made five digs with a pair of blocks, while senior Tyler Lemmel blocked four strikes.

Juniors Ike Pappas and Sorenson each added four digs.

Finishing with a 32-5 record on the season, and losing only three contributors from this season’s team, leaves hopes that a potential four-peat is possible for next season.

“It certainly makes my job easier to return with a bunch of talent,” Huxford said. “I think this team is only going to get better. We have a lot of new players coming in and we have guys that are very competitive. I’m accepting for what’s to come.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Boys capture state swim crown; girls earn second
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking the pool by storm, Boulder City High School boys swimming won the 3A state championship on May 20 at Carson Aquatic Facility.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Swim teams headed to state championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School swim teams will be headed to Carson City this weekend for the 3A state meet, after top performances at regionals.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel goes up for a block with assistance from ...
Boys volleyball splits final two regular-season matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball split in their final week of the regular season, defeating SLAM Academy and losing to 5A Foothill.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Talynn Madrid picks up a hit during postse ...
Softball squad opens postseason with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 11 games, Boulder City High School softball opened the postseason with victories over Canyon Springs and Clark.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Isaac Gibson slides into second base durin ...
Postseason starts on high note for baseball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to eight games, Boulder City High School baseball cruised past Eldorado 6-0 and Virgin Valley 3-1 this week, opening up the postseason on a high note.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Jared Lamoreaux serves the ball to the opp ...
Volleyball team stays hot, wins 18th straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 18 games, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up 3-0 victories over Clark on April 27 and Western on May 2.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Kylie Czubernat pitches during a home game last week.
Lady Eagles end regular season with 5-4 win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing rival Pahrump Valley on April 28, Boulder City High School softball edged out a 5-4 victory to end the regular season on a high note.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Caleb Ramsay-Brown watches as a ball gets ...
Baseball squad tops Clark, Cheyenne
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School baseball defeated Clark on April 28 and Cheyenne on May 2.

Hailey Nordstrom throwing the ball to Baylee Cook to get a play. (Courtney Williams/Boulder Cit ...
Softball team extends win streak to 8
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy and Valley to push their winning streak to eight games.