BCHS boys swim team captures state title

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School boys swimming team will share the title after they tied with Northern challenger Truckee at Pavilion Pool on May 18.

Photo courtesy Sara Carrol Boulder City High School boys swimming repeats as 3A state champions on May 18 at Pavilion Pool.

“I’m really happy for our seniors to go out as state champions again,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “We’re hopeful for next year, too. We have a lot of boys coming back, while Truckee and Coral lose a lot.”

Leading the way for the boys repeat, senior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle, while Duncan McClaren captured first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Tate Orton finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, while junior LeAndre Daniels finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Junior Brigham Jensen took fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle, while sophomore Canyon Lenon finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Senior John Dickerman finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, while sophomore Ayden Villa finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.

In relay events, the quartet of Duncan McClaren, Higley, Jensen and Orton finished second in the 400-yard freestyle, while the team of Daniels, Lenon, Jensen and Villafinished third in the 200-yard medley relay.

“Every point counted,” Carroll said. “Every race helped us win this championship.”

Placing third overall with 66 points, behind Coral Academy (69) and Truckee (121), senior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, setting a new state and school record in the 500.

“It’s awesome I got to change the record board,” Carroll said. “She had a phenomenal race.”

Adding points for the girls, senior McKenna Morrow placed first in diving, while freshman Zoey McClaren brought home second in the 200-yard individual medley.

Junior Hannah Angell finished seventh in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley, while junior Chayce Larson finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.

In relay events, the 400-yard freestyle team of Phoebe McClaren, Zoey McClaren, Larson and senior Naomi Farnsworth finished second.