88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

BCHS boys swim team captures state title

Photo courtesy Sara Carrol Boulder City High School boys swimming repeats as 3A state champions ...
Photo courtesy Sara Carrol Boulder City High School boys swimming repeats as 3A state champions on May 18 at Pavilion Pool.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Members of the BCHS softball team take a break during last week's sta ...
Lady Eagles softball squad takes second in state tourney
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh cruises to a win in the 200-meter dash i ...
BCHS’ Jenas-Keogh top sprinter in state
Photo courtesy Diane Rose Boulder City High School boys volleyball celebrates their fourth cons ...
Eagles soar to four-peat in volleyball
Photo courtesy Yolanda Martinez Boulder City High School boys and girls swim programs pose ...
BCHS swims its way to regional titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 23, 2024 - 6:10 pm
 

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School boys swimming team will share the title after they tied with Northern challenger Truckee at Pavilion Pool on May 18.

“I’m really happy for our seniors to go out as state champions again,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “We’re hopeful for next year, too. We have a lot of boys coming back, while Truckee and Coral lose a lot.”

Leading the way for the boys repeat, senior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle, while Duncan McClaren captured first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Tate Orton finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, while junior LeAndre Daniels finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Junior Brigham Jensen took fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle, while sophomore Canyon Lenon finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Senior John Dickerman finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, while sophomore Ayden Villa finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.

In relay events, the quartet of Duncan McClaren, Higley, Jensen and Orton finished second in the 400-yard freestyle, while the team of Daniels, Lenon, Jensen and Villafinished third in the 200-yard medley relay.

“Every point counted,” Carroll said. “Every race helped us win this championship.”

Placing third overall with 66 points, behind Coral Academy (69) and Truckee (121), senior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, setting a new state and school record in the 500.

“It’s awesome I got to change the record board,” Carroll said. “She had a phenomenal race.”

Adding points for the girls, senior McKenna Morrow placed first in diving, while freshman Zoey McClaren brought home second in the 200-yard individual medley.

Junior Hannah Angell finished seventh in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley, while junior Chayce Larson finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.

In relay events, the 400-yard freestyle team of Phoebe McClaren, Zoey McClaren, Larson and senior Naomi Farnsworth finished second.

THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Members of the BCHS softball team take a break during last week's sta ...
Lady Eagles softball squad takes second in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School softball fell to Northern challenger Fernley 9-2 in the title game on May 17.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh cruises to a win in the 200-meter dash i ...
BCHS’ Jenas-Keogh top sprinter in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing her dominance for Boulder City High School girls track, sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished her season as a two-time state champion.

Photo courtesy Diane Rose Boulder City High School boys volleyball celebrates their fourth cons ...
Eagles soar to four-peat in volleyball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dynasty, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their fourth consecutive 3A state championship Tuesday, defeating rival Virgin Valley 3-0 on May 14 at Sunrise Mountain High School.

Photo courtesy Yolanda Martinez Boulder City High School boys and girls swim programs pose ...
BCHS swims its way to regional titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking the competition by storm, both Boulder City High School swim programs won regional championships on May 11 at Pavilion Pool.

Photo courtesy Rebecca Mackey Celebrating on their home field, Boulder City High School softbal ...
Lady Eagles remain hot going into state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In search of their first state championship since 2010, Boulder City High School softball is rolling into the 3A state tournament with plenty of momentum.

Photo courtesy Tara Imboden Boulder City High School boys golf celebrate their first Southern R ...
Golfers capture first Southern Region title since 2021
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Overcoming a day-one deficit, Boulder City High School won their first Southern Region title since 2021 with a strong day-two performance.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 ...
Eagles on quest for fourth straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Mater East 3-0 on May 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render throws a strike against Mater East on ...
Inexperienced team surprising many
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Growing up before the eyes of many, inexperienced Boulder City High School baseball earned a playoff victory against Mater East on May 6.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton ...
Another strong showing by girls track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Owning their home meet on April 24, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the event, winning 13 of 18 events to finish with a team score of 193 points.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing league play with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a pair of games this week to close out the regular season with a 23-6 record.