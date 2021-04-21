84°F
BCHS baseball team starts season with rout of Moapa

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 21, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team, seen during a practice session April 6, started its season with a 15-2 rout over Moapa Valley on Monday, April 19.

Coming out of the gate swinging, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team routed rival Moapa Valley 15-2 in its season opener Monday, April 19.

“It was a good start to the season,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “We really hit the ball well. I was very happy with our offense. It’s always nice going up to Moapa and getting a win no matter what the sport is.”

Excited to be back on the field after a 13-month layoff, enthusiasm was high for the Eagles and not just for a rivalry game.

“Being back out there for the first time in over a year was so exciting,” senior Blaze Trumble said. “It was definitely a surreal feeling being able to suit up again with the team.”

A surreal feeling for the team that put on a surreal showing offensively against the Pirates, the Eagles amassed 14 hits collectively, with nine batters earning at least one hit on the day.

“Knowing that anyone at anytime in our lineup can come through when it matters is something that’s very important,” Trumble said. “I feel like it allows the team to play our game without stress.”

Batting a perfect 4 for 4 on the day, senior Deavin Lopez drove in a pair of runs with a double, while also stealing a base.

Senior Joey Giunta batted 2 for 3 with four runs batted in and a double. Senior Troy Connell batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Trumble batted 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a double.

Seniors Scott Bahde (1 for 3) and Matt Felsenfeld (1 for 3), junior Ben Schafler (1 for 1) and sophomores Isaac Gibson (1 for 2) and Kanon Welbourne (1 for 2) each generated a hit for the Eagles.

Stellar on the mound as well, Bahde earned his first win of the season, throwing three innings where he allowed one run with seven strikeouts.

Connell pitched two innings of relief, allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts.

“Winning is always fun, especially against a rival,” Connell said. “All our players knew how much this game meant and brought that extra energy. As a team we really came together. Pitching was on and our defense made plays when we had to. Our bats are what really set the tone for us in the first inning.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

