BCHS alum named director of football operations in Colorado

Turning his love and passion for sports into a career, Boulder City class of 2014 graduate Colton Bosnos has been named the new director of football operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

(Colton Bosnos) As a member of the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team, Colton Bosnos, then assistant director of player personnel, celebrated the Wolfpack’s win over Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 22, 2020. He was recently named director of football operations for Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity,” Bosnos said. “I’m very lucky to be at Colorado State and can’t wait to get to work and help build this program into something great.”

A former baseball and football player with the Eagles, Bosnos becomes one of the country’s youngest directors of football operations, stumbling onto the job almost by accident.

A junior college baseball player at Shasta College after his high school career, Bosnos had aspirations of walking on and playing sports at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2017, but decided focusing on his studies was the best route.

He was added onto the football team as the student equipment manager after searching for jobs on campus.

“When I got to school, I was on the campus website looking for any job I could get when I came across student equipment manager,” Bosnos said. “From there I was able to build a relationship and actually work my way onto the staff. I would’ve never imagined I’d be in this position five years later.”

Working his way up from an entry-level student position, Bosnos was named assistant director of player personnel and recruiting in May 2018, where his duties included coordinating official and unofficial visits for incoming recruits, maintaining roster management and running the player development program.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada in business administration with an emphasis in management, but credits his mixture of business savvy along with the life lessons he learned from his playing days at Boulder City High School for why he’s been successful in the field of college football.

“My love for sports came from Boulder City,” Bosnos. “I give a lot of credit to all of my coaches, especially the baseball staff, for helping shape me into the man I am today. My coaches were very detail-oriented during my playing days. They taught me how to work hard and be efficient. The academics at Boulder City High School also played a key part in where I’m at today. I made a lot of great relationships with teachers who really looked out for me and pushed me to do my best.”

Eager to get to work with the Rams, Bosnos remains ambitious as he attempts to climb the ladder of college football administration.

Currently settling into his role as director of football operations, Bosnos said he hopes to make an immediate impact, with his sights set one day on the chief of staff position.

“I’m very excited to get to work and contribute to a winning program,” he said. “I love how involved the community is with this program and our facilities are second to none when it comes to the other teams in the Mountain West. We put together a really good staff and we believe we have a really good team. We’re excited about our future.”

