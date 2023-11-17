70°F
Sports

BC Volleyball second in state

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 16, 2023 - 8:21 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Megan Uszynski throws down a kill against Foothill on Aug. 24. Ending her senior campaign, Uszynski generated 237 kills on the season.

Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell short of their goal of repeating as 3A state champions on Nov. 11, leaving it all out on the court in a 3-2 defeat to The Meadows.

“Obviously we wanted to repeat as champions,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “Give credit to The Meadows, they have a really good team. Playing down the stretch, I was at peace with the loss, knowing how much effort we put into the game. The girls gave it their all.”

Playing to a decisive fifth set, the Eagles ultimately fell 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22, 10-15.

Shining in their final games as Lady Eagles, senior Addison Doane led the way with 18 kills and 15 digs, while senior Megan Uszynski added 14 kills and 17 digs.

Giving it their all defensively, the Eagles generated 83 digs overall, led by senior Jordyn Woodard’s 26.

“The effort was there,” Robinson said. “They played their hearts out. Diving for balls, making blocks at the net. We played some of our best volleyball of the season this weekend.”

Making their seventh consecutive 3A state tournament appearance, the Eagles defeated Northern opponent Elko 3-0 in the state semifinals on Nov. 10.

Dominating 25-23, 25-16, 25-15, Doane led the way with 21 kills and 10 digs, while Uszynski added 10 kills and 11 digs.

Sophomore Delaney Loeslein dished out 33 assists on the day, while Woodard generated 16 digs.

A force defensively, junior Sarah Kelso made seven digs with four blocks.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

