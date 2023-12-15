BC stays perfect on the gridiron

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football is rolling after a 41-14 victory over Pinecrest Sloan Canyon on Dec. 7.

Robert/Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Valley on Dec. 4 in a 46-6 victory.

“We had a pretty good start to the season,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “I think our offensive line and blocking is really making a difference this year. Bailey Cook and Jordyn Wetherbee are really doing a good job leading the line.”

Dynamic in the running game, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts, while senior Izabel Rehrer rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts.

Junior Noel Payne rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

A dual threat, Nelson completed 12 of 17 passing for 89 yards, connecting with Rehrer (three catches, 17 yards) and junior Paige Bothwell (four catches, 41 yards) for scores.

Becoming a playmaker for the Lady Eagles offense, Rehrer now has six touchdowns on the season, three rushing and three receiving.

“Izabel is really reading the blocks well,” Ruth said. “She’s a jittery runner and has created a lot of highlight plays so far. She’s done a really good job of following her blocks and making a move at the last second to make a big play.”

Stout on defense once again, senior Megan Uszynski led the way with five tackles, while Wetherbee added four tackles.

Through four games, the Lady Eagles defense has allowed only 26 points on the season.

Off for Christmas break, Boulder City will resume play in January.

