Sports

BC Juniors win big at volleyball tourney

By Boulder City Review
March 3, 2021 - 3:34 pm
 
Char Johnson The BC Juniors earned first place at the Nevada Volleyball Center Challenge in Nor ...
Char Johnson The BC Juniors earned first place at the Nevada Volleyball Center Challenge in North Las Vegas Feb. 27-28.

The BC Juniors, a local club volleyball team, came in first place in a tournament last weekend. The Nevada Volleyball Center Challenge was a 16-and-under tournament held at the Nevada Volleyball Complex in North Las Vegas from Feb. 27-28. The BC Juniors, coached by BCHS girls’ volleyball varsity head coach Chad Robinson, went 7-1 in the double elimination tournament.

“These girls played awesome the whole weekend,” he said. “Most of them have played together since sixth grade, so they have good chemistry.”

Robinson said no spectators were allowed at the tournament and players had to wear masks.

“We’re just grateful the girls get to play,” he said.

The BC Juniors is composed of eighth-and ninth-grade girls in Boulder City and has been working on staying connected during the pandemic. The players practiced in parks and on outdoor courts. They also rented out space in rec centers in Boulder City and Las Vegas when they reopened.

“When everything else was shut down, the kids had something to look forward to that got them together doing something active,” said Kerri Freeman, whose daughter, Sydnee, is on the team.

