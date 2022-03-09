56°F
Basketball standouts honored

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 9, 2022 - 3:40 pm
 
(Roger Hall) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas, second from right, shares 3A player of the year honors after helping lead the Eagles to a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship game. He averaged 13.8 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City High School’s senior basketball star, and the team’s head coach, John Balistere, were named 3A player of the year and coach of the year for the Southern Region and Mountain League, respectively, after a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship.

Douglas, who averaged 13.8 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals, shares the honor with Northern Nevada’s Michael Klelas from Elko High School.

“I thought Gavin was very deserving,” Balistere said. “He led the league in double-doubles throughout the regular season and was our go-to guy throughout the season. Whenever we needed him to step up, he delivered.”

Along with winning player of the year honors, Douglas was a first-team 3A all-state selection, joining senior forward Martin Thompson.

Playing a key role for the Eagles this season, Thompson averaged 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and one assist and steal per game.

“I was really happy both of them got the recognition they deserved,” Balistere said. “They were both our senior leaders and played key roles for us.”

Making the 3A all-Southern Region second team was junior Bruce Woodbury. Junior Brett Pendleton and sophomore Roman Rose were named honorable mention selections.

“We had a very deep team this year and that’s why so many guys were recognized,” Balistere said. “It took a team effort to make it to the state championship game and everyone had a role to play. Bruce is probably the best on-ball defender in our league. Roman got really hot toward the end of the season. Brett was a consistent contributor all season. They’re all deserving of this honor.”

Woodbury, who averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, was named a first-team all-Mountain League selection, while Pendleton (4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists) and Rose (6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists) were second-team selections.

Junior Tyler Lemmel was named an honorable mention all-Mountain League selection after averaging 3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

“I’m very pleased with how the season went,” Balistere said. “Obviously we would have liked to win the state championship, but I’m proud of what this group accomplished. A lot of people counted us out, but our staff and players did a great job and exceeded expectations.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

